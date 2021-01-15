When inmates in the Dickinson County Jail get transferred to the new facility sometime in April, they won’t be behind bars.
That’s because the new jail doesn’t have bars. Instead, inmates are behind a two-way mirror so guards can monitor the five pods and security cameras throughout the jail in one location.
At the study session of the Dickinson County Commission Thursday, the commission and County Administrator Brad Homman toured the jail. They were joined by Sheriff Jerry Davis and Undersheriff Brian Hornaday.
“Everything that happens in the whole facility is controlled from right here,” Homman said of the control room. “One sheriff’s officer will be in here at all times. They can look out and see the people in the cells.”
The inmates see a mirror on their side of the windows.
“It’s amazing once it got enclosed how quickly things moved,” said commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said of the jail.
“The intent is to have the administrative side up and running so Jerry (Davis) and his team can get moved in there by the first of March,” Homman said. “The jail itself will come after that. It may be another month before it is done.”
Capacity
Each of the five pods holds a different number of inmates. Some hold 8, others hold 16.
The jail has 64 beds but can also detain inmates in a holding room if necessary. The current jail has 38 beds.
“Just because we have 38 beds doesn’t mean we can house 38 people,” Homman said. “You have one cell that had four bunks in it and if we have one female, that takes up four bunks.”
The new jail will have a pod for female inmates.
Inmates can also be separated by classification: maximum security, medium security, minimum security.
“And you have high risk people. You have psychiatric type inmates with mental health issues or those that are suicidal,” Hornaday said.
“Our jail administrator is working on establishing that right now,” Davis said of the classification levels.
“That gives us the ability to separate people,” Hornaday said.
The individual two-bedroom cells meet all current federal requirements.
“All of the problems we used to have with inmates flooding, stuffing t-shirts down toilets, we now have preventative measures for,” Hornaday said. “There are shutoffs with water levels. There are a lot of luxuries that we didn’t have two decades ago to prevent all those problems.”
He said federal standards even address the amount of sunlight.
“Every cell meets it,” he said of the guidelines. “Every window has an exterior window. Even if this is a max custody inmate that you would have to house in their cell for all but one hour a day, we are still meeting the federal requirement for sunlight coming in.”
Homman said an open house is planned before the jail is occupied.
“I would like to have a special open house for our corrections advisory people that came in early on and helped do the assessment,” he said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
