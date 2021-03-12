Most of us have paid a lot of attention to human health and safety over the past year, but for Dr. Becky Rankin, part owner of Abilene Animal Hospital and Abilene native, animal health is always a primary concern.
Abilene Animal Hospital is a mixed animal practice with seven doctors on staff. Each veterinarian has a special interest area including swine herd health management, equine reproduction, dental health, orthopedic surgery, canine reproductive technology, feline medicine, surgery and bovine herd health.
Last spring, the hospital began offering curbside service to comply with the county’s guidelines on safety precautions.
“This did present some fun new struggles for our staff, including running out to cars when it was raining or chasing a dog that got off its leash in the parking lot,” Rankin said. “We also had to schedule more time for appointments.”
Completing all the necessary steps to intake a pet, examine it, communicate with the owner, receive payment and return the pet takes a lot longer when human contact has to be restricted. However, the accommodation has proven to be so popular that the hospital plans to continue offering curbside service in the future.
“We are back to having clients in the clinic, but we will always offer curbside service for those who prefer to have their pets or medications delivered to their vehicle,” Rankin said.
Despite the necessary adaptations, it was business as usual until the clinic had to close for two weeks in September when half of the staff contracted COVID-19. A skeleton staff managed basic operations while other clinics in the area helped out temporarily.
“We didn’t want patients on chronic medication to go without, so we were able to keep one healthy staff member in the building to refill prescriptions and answer the phone,” Rankin said. “We were very fortunate that other veterinary clinics in the community graciously stepped up and were willing to see our regular patients when they needed it.”
The swine team -- Dr. Trevor Martin, Dr. Megan Potter and Dr. Lisa Tokach -- stayed healthy but faced their own struggles. Many meatpacking plants were early hot spots for the spread of COVID-19 and had to close for weeks at a time. This meant pigs at finisher barns had nowhere to go and farms needed to fill those barns with piglets outgrowing the nursery barns.
“They had their hands full trying to find housing and harvesting options for the finished pigs while not holding up operations and earning some sort of profit for the farms they work with,” Rankin said. “This was a nationwide problem that faced the entire swine industry.”
Silver linings
Several doctors took advantage of the unexpected time at home during quarantine by taking extra continuing education courses.
Dr. Jon Gose completed several orthopedic courses via Zoom, Dr. Emily Murray took a course on “the problem mare” focused on equine reproductive issues and Dr. Rankin completed a course on puppy behavior.
“We’re usually so busy at work that it’s difficult to find the time to branch out and study subjects that aren’t part of our immediate area of expertise,” Rankin said. “So that’s one good thing that came out of all this.”
Another silver lining is an improvement in the use and efficacy of technology at the hospital. Staff and doctors now use texting software that allows them to communicate with patients quicker and easier than before.
“It saves us a lot of time to send a quick text that a prescription is ready or as a reminder for appointments instead of calling,” Rankin said. “It also allowed the doctors to communicate with patients from home when we were in quarantine. We could see a text from a client with a question and respond to them even if we weren’t in the building. This helped a lot during our shutdown and is a service we will continue to offer during regular office hours.”
The hospital also began using software that allows doctors to monitor glucose levels on a few of their diabetic patients.
“Using an app, we could track their glucose levels from home and text the owner with any insulin changes we wanted them to make before their next visit,” Rankin said. ‘We could also help them in crisis situations by letting them know if their pet’s glucose level was too high or too low.”
Staff have also been using Facebook more often to alert patients to changes in hours and safety protocols, as well as engage in education campaigns and build community relationships.
Looking ahead
Technology improvements and new customer service options are just a few ways Abilene Animal Hospital has grown recently. This past year also saw the purchase and installation of upgraded anesthesia equipment and new tools to assist with monitoring patients undergoing surgery at the hospital.
As warmer weather arrives, some special animal wellness events are planned such as an upcoming focus on equine health.
“We’re looking forward to Equine Wellness Week,” Rankin said. During the week of March 22-26, Abilene Animal Hospital will offer a 20% discount on horse dental exams, vaccinations and fecal tests. “Our goal is to get horses vaccinated this spring before mosquito season hits because they are a vector for a lot of equine diseases.”
Keeping the community’s animals healthy during a pandemic presented some challenges, but Rankin is pleased with how the hospital fared overall. What she is most proud of, however, is how the team at Abilene Animal Hospital stepped up and did whatever necessary to provide quality care.
“Our staff have the biggest hearts! They put in a lot of extra steps during the pandemic to not just keep things going but to keep patient care top notch. I could not be prouder,” she said.
