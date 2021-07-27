The Abilene Municipal Band will present the final concert of the summer at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park, 619 N Rogers.
Musical selections will include the Lexington March, Abington Ridge Overture, Georgia on My Mind, Royal Lancer March, Sine Nomine, There’s No Business Like Show Business, Battle Hymn of the Republic, Tea For Two, Sons of Liberty, Foundation March, Pink Panther Theme and Our Director March.
Stuart Workman will conduct. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs or listen in your vehicles.
