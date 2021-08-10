You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is the next hit musical of the 27th Main stage Season of Reprise at Great Plains Theatre opening this week. Great Plains Theatre in Abilene, Kansas is proud to present this family-friendly, silly show with all of your favorite Peanuts characters opening on Friday, August 13th.
Show Dates and Times:
In person, live show dates
August 13-15 & 18-22
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows @ 7:30pm
Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday Shows @ 2:00pm
Tickets are on sale NOW at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263 - 4574. COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed. Contact the office with any questions. Limited seating available. - 215 N Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas 67410
Season Underwriter:
Astra Bank
Production team:
Co-Director - Mitchell Aiello
Co-Director - Melissa Ford
Music Director - Susie Jolink
Youth Director - Maren Meneley
Stage Manager - Claire Weishaar
Costumer/Director of Operations - Becky Dibben
Theatre Intern - Harlie Delay
Lighting Design - Mitchell Aiello
Master Carpenter - Jim Wohler Restorations
Properties Master - Jean Wohler
Assistant Stage Manager/Pigpen - Warren Campbell
Cast:
Charlie Brown - Billy Eric Robinson
Lucy - Erica Lee Bigelow
Snoopy - Mitchell Aiello
Sally - Emi Fishman
Linus - Matthew Cox
Schroeder - Ben Jaeger
Woodstock - Nolan Hall
About the show:
Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in the family-friendly musical, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn’t give her the time of day, perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus, Snoopy is in the doghouse, and “blockhead,” himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. The show features silly songs, particularly funny dialogue, and hilarious characters. Whether you’re keen to fly with the Red Baron, moon over the Moonlight Sonata, or just do your best to find “Happiness,” You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a crowd-pleasing classic.
Notes and Additions from the Artistic Director
The Artistic/Education Director, Mitchell Aiello, is ecstatic to be able to share this hilarious and silly show live on the GPT stage. He states, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is the perfect way to close out the summer and get ready for school beginning. Our out-of-town, professional actors, alongside a familiar face or two, are the absolute funniest people I have seen. This group has the talent and passion to portray some of the most beloved comic/cartoon characters. The cast will have you rolling on the floor laughing at each and every moment. I believe we all need some joy and laughter right now and I can not think of a better way to escape and enjoy an evening with the family than coming to the theatre. Story-telling through theatre is essential. The lessons learned in this show are messages that we must share with those around. Happiness is everywhere and in everything, you just have to be willing to find it and feel it. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang are here to share this message with our community with a few silly songs along the way. This show is guaranteed to have you laughing hysterically, smiling from ear to ear, and leave you feeling simply happy. See you at the show!”
