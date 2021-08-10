‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ Cast

The cast -- Sally (Emi Fishman), Schroeder (Ben Jaeger), Snoopy (Mitchell Aiello), Charlie Brown (Billy Eric Robinson), Woodstock (Nolan Hall), Lucy (Erica Lee Bigelow), and Linus (Matthew Cox)

 Photo Courtesy of Great Plains Theatre

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is the next hit musical of the 27th Main stage Season of Reprise at Great Plains Theatre opening this week. Great Plains Theatre in Abilene, Kansas is proud to present this family-friendly, silly show with all of your favorite Peanuts characters opening on Friday, August 13th.

Show Dates and Times:

In person, live show dates

August 13-15 & 18-22

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday Shows @ 2:00pm

Tickets are on sale NOW at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263 - 4574. COVID-19 safety protocols  are being followed. Contact the office with any questions. Limited seating available. - 215 N Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas 67410

Season Underwriter: 

Astra Bank 

Production team:

Co-Director - Mitchell Aiello

Co-Director - Melissa Ford

Music Director - Susie Jolink

Youth Director - Maren Meneley

Stage Manager - Claire Weishaar

Costumer/Director of Operations - Becky Dibben

Theatre Intern - Harlie Delay

Lighting Design - Mitchell Aiello

Master Carpenter - Jim Wohler Restorations

Properties Master - Jean Wohler

Assistant Stage Manager/Pigpen - Warren Campbell

Cast:

Charlie Brown - Billy Eric Robinson

Lucy - Erica Lee Bigelow

Snoopy - Mitchell Aiello

Sally - Emi Fishman

Linus - Matthew Cox

Schroeder - Ben Jaeger

Woodstock - Nolan Hall

About the show:

Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in the family-friendly musical, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn’t give her the time of day, perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus, Snoopy is in the doghouse, and “blockhead,” himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. The show features silly songs, particularly funny dialogue, and hilarious characters. Whether you’re keen to fly with the Red Baron, moon over the Moonlight Sonata, or just do your best to find “Happiness,” You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a crowd-pleasing classic.

Notes and Additions from the Artistic Director

The Artistic/Education Director, Mitchell Aiello, is ecstatic to be able to share this hilarious and silly show live on the GPT stage. He states, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is the perfect way to close out the summer and get ready for school beginning. Our out-of-town, professional actors, alongside a familiar face or two, are the absolute funniest people I have seen. This group has the talent and passion to portray some of the most beloved comic/cartoon characters. The cast will have you rolling on the floor laughing at each and every moment. I believe we all need some joy and laughter right now and I can not think of a better way to escape and enjoy an evening with the family than coming to the theatre. Story-telling through theatre is essential. The lessons learned in this show are messages that we must share with those around. Happiness is everywhere and in everything, you just have to be willing to find it and feel it. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang are here to share this message with our community with a few silly songs along the way. This show is guaranteed to have you laughing hysterically, smiling from ear to ear, and leave you feeling simply happy. See you at the show!”

 

