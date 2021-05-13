Abilene is on its way to getting a Family Dollar store following action by the Abilene City Commission Monday afternoon.
City leaders approved the final plat for the American Addition, located in the 1700 block of North Buckeye — with the added stipulation that the street serving the location be named East Hilltop Drive.
In April, the Abilene Planning Commission approved a small subdivision plat for the property following a public hearing. The new dollar store will be located at 1709 N. Buckeye.
Dirt work has been underway at the property for a number of weeks. The city had issued a dirt work permit some time ago, telling developers that they could do all the work they want, but if the city did not approve the plat it would be their loss.
Street continuity
Interim City Manager Marcus Rothchild told commissioners that after reviewing city regulations it was determined that East Hilltop Drive should be the name of the street going into the new area, rather than the proposed name of Monica Drive.
“We found that Section 4-302 of the Abilene subdivision regulations states that streets obviously aligning with already existing or named streets shall bear the name of the existing streets,” Rothchild said.
“Streets are supposed to be on a grid,” said Commissioner Chris Ostermann, commenting that visitors driving down Buckeye could be confused if they see Hilltop Drive on the west side of the street and Monica Drive on the east side.
Vice-Mayor Dee Marshall said she agrees the names should be the same.
“Seventh Street is a prime example of confusion in this town,” Marshall said. “You drive down Seventh Street, you cross the low water bridge and it’s Eighth Street. It’s crazy.”
Mayor Brandon Rein agreed, “I think that makes sense to keep the efficiency of road naming.”
City Attorney Aaron Martin told commissioners they could defer taking action for 30 days to allow time for the plat to be altered so it conforms with the new street name. However, he knows developers are eager to get started.
“It would also be appropriate to approve the plat today and accept it on the condition that the street be renamed,” Martin said. “It would simply be a matter of the developer furnishing a revised version of the large format plat. Once that’s available, the mayor and all pertinent parties can sign it without coming back to the city commission.”
Commissioner Tim Shafer asked if the existing Hilltop Drive would become West Hilltop. Rothchild said that street would remain the same, but the new road would be East Hilltop Drive.
In other related action, the commission approved the public right of way deed from Highland Homes and the commercial real estate development agreement with Guffey Properties, LLC.
“The development agreement is the final step,” Rothchild said. “It lists all the ways the developer is going to do the work. It helps protect the city. It’s in the best interest of the city at large.”
Assessing airport obstructions
Commissioners also approved a master agreement work order with Olsson and Associates for the Abilene Municipal Airport Environmental Assessment to assess airspace obstruction removal and other related work.
The environmental assessment will evaluate acquisition of permanent or temporary easements so trees and other obstructions can be removed from the approach to the airport, Rothchild explained.
Obstruction removal has been deemed a priority in the airport’s capital improvement plan.
The project has already qualified for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) funding with the FAA covering 90 percent or $155,657.70 of the tab and the city picking up the remaining 10 percent or $17,295.30 of the $172,953 total.
Busy weekends
In Rothchild’s interim city manager report he noted the past two weekends have been busy times in town with the Eisenhower Marathon and Abilene Aviation Association’s Fly-In and Pancake Feed on May 1, followed by Antique Fest and the Holm Automotive Car and Truck Show on May 8.
Also going on was a baseball tournament at Eisenhower Park and a sheep and goat show at the Central Kansas Free Fairgrounds.
“Just driving down Buckeye you could see all the restaurants were full,” he said. “You think back a year ago and where we were at. It’s nice to see things open up and our businesses start to bring in a lot more customers again.”
Other
Rothchild reported he had attended the informational meeting May 5 for the proposed Iron Horse Trail. During the meeting, landowners expressed concerns and trail enthusiasts gave their thoughts. Follow up meetings will be scheduled at a future date.
He also reported:
• Abilene Parks and Rec is ramping up for spring/summer sports and preparing for the swimming season. The Abilene Municipal Pool is scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend.
• Abilene Public Works and the Abilene Fire Department finished fire hydrant testing last week.
• The proposed new business Midwest Meats has completed its conditional use application to construct a custom butcher and meat processing facility, he said. The application will go to the Abilene Planning Commission on June 1.
• The city commission will not meet Monday, May 17, but will convene again at 4 p.m. on May 24.
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
