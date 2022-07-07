The Dickinson County Historical Society’s last Memories of the Prairie series for this year will take place this Saturday.
It will be a look into pioneer clothing of the 1860’s through the 1890s. It will be led by Teresa Weishaar, who has spent many years studying the ways of the pioneer women including her husband's great grandmother that was an early settler in Dickinson County. She will have many examples of clothing and photographs from the time. The public is welcome to join the historical society for this free program at 412 S. Campbell St. at the Dickinson County Heritage Center July 9 at 7 p.m. to learn more about old fashioned clothing and what was fancy and what was everyday back in the day.
