Abilene’s newest childcare facility is well on its way to being fully operational.
During its April 6 meeting, the Abilene Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit application for Cornerstone Childcare Center Corp., located at 121 NE 5th.
The conditional use permit (CUP) will allow applicant Sally Holley to provide childcare within the R-3 residential zoned district for 13 or more children.
The permit will not be final until the Abilene City Commission issues a final approval or disapproval following a 14-day protest period, during which a protest of the recommendation can be filed, according to information provided by the city.
City of Abilene Planning and Zoning Director Kari Zook told planning commission that staff had no issues and her office had not heard from any neighbors with concerns.
Written notices were sent to all property owners living within 200 feet of the area as required by the city’s zoning regulations.
The only comment received was an email from a neighbor, James Holland, who stated it was an “excellent use of the property and will provide a much needed service to the community,” Zook said.
Interim City Manager Marcus Rothchild said he only has heard positive comments.
Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, spoke in favor of the permit and said the foundation had provided some funding.
“We have granted monies for playground equipment to help Ms. Sally Holley to go forward. In addition, Network Kansas has also granted money and has a vested interest in their success,” Weese said.
“Knowing we are in desperate need of childcare, I would recommend the commission approve Ms. Holley’s request,” she added.
Former church
Located in the former Community Bible Church, the building has enough space to go up to 100 children, Holley said, in response to a commission question.
“In order to go up to 100 kids I have teachers who are passing background checks right now,” Holley explained. “As soon as they pass those, they will have jobs. But until I get (the city’s) okay I don’t want to hire teachers until I can afford to pay them.”
The facility is currently operating with a limited amount of children.
Holley said the building has eight classrooms downstairs, including a room for infants. Each room can serve up to 12 children, except one which can only have 10 because it is a “couple inches shorter,” she said. “I plan on two teachers in each room. I will have more than enough staff in each room.”
Commissioner Bill Marshall said his only concern is that Holley have enough staff to take care of all the children she plans to serve.
“Say you have 50 children to care for. What happens if one or two adults all of a sudden quit. Is there a back up plan?” Marshall questioned.
“We have to have a backup plan. We have to have someone that can replace them,” Holley replied. “It’s a state requirement.”
Highly regulated
Childcare centers and the entire daycare industry are highly regulated by various state agencies. Holley’s application included a report from the State Fire Marshal’s office approving the design plan. Fire alarms, automatic suppression systems and other extinguishing system plans had to be submitted for review and approval.
Commissioners asked if the facility had a playground — which it does — and a few other questions.
Commission member Travis Sawyer moved to approve the CUP based on compliance with all applicable building codes, fire marshal regulations and state licensing requirements.
After the motion passed, Commission Chair Brenda Finn-Bowers asked Holley why she decided to open a childcare center on such a large scale, commenting, “It’s so desperately needed in our community.”
Holley replied that she had been offering daycare in her home for nearly 20 years and had a “huge waiting list.”
“With that being said, I wanted to do a center because I like to teach, but I want to do more than just teach. I wanted to help the community more,” Holley said.
