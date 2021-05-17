The filing deadline is 12 noon on Tuesday, June 1 for open city, school and hospital board seats as well as other elected positions, according to Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
No national, state or county offices are up for election in 2021, Jones said.
If enough people file creating a need for a primary election it will be held on Aug. 3
The general election is set for Nov. 2.
Filings
A number of people have filed for offices in the cities. Those who have filed include:
Abilene City Commission—Incumbent Trevor D. Witt and newcomer Wendy Miller. Three positions are open.
Carlton City Council — Incumbents Stephen M. Burns, Suzanne C. Jaquith, Gina Rader and Gene E. Schlesener. The mayor and five positions are open.
Chapman City Council — Incumbent Jim Bell. Three positions are open.
Herington City Commissioner—Incumbent Robbin Bell and newcomers Daniel McDonald and Eric Parsons Gares. Two positions are open.
Hope City Council — Incumbents Fred L. French and Robin Hoskins-Moniz. Three positions are open.
Solomon City Council — Newcomer Michael E. Richards. Three positions are open.
So far, no one has filed for the Enterprise, Manchester or Woodbine city councils. Enterprise has the mayor and two council positions open.
Manchester has the mayor and five council positions open.
Woodbine has two council positions open.
Hospital boards
Abilene Memorial Hospital— Incumbent Tony Geiger has filed. Two positions are open.
No one has filed for the Herington hospital board, which has two positions open.
Other
Red Bud Lake Improvement District — Incumbents Cathy Cosby and Denise Schmidt have filed. Three positions are open.
Chisholm Trail Extension Dist #20—Incumbents Paula D Acheson and Donald E Hellwig filed. Two positions are open.
School boards
• Solomon USD 393 — Incumbent Wade D. Walker has filed for the District 1, Position 1 unexpired term.
Also open is Dist 1, Pos 4; Dist 2, Pos 5; and Dist 3, Pos 6.
• Abilene USD 435 — Incumbent Kyle Becker has filed for Dist 1, Pos 4; and Incumbent Jeff Bathurst filed for Dist 3, Pos 6.
Also open is Dist 2, Pos 5.
• Chapman USD 473—Incumbent Kelly Kuntz filed for Dist 1, Pos 4.
Also open Dist 2, Pos 5; and Dist 3, Pos 6.
• Herington USD 487 — Incumbent Jeremy Anschutz for an At Large position. The school district has three At Large positions open.
• Hope/White City USD 481 — This school district includes both Morris and Dickinson counties.In Dickinson County one position is open, Dist 2, Pos 6. No one has filed for the Dickinson County position.
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.