Impact

The 12th annual Impact the Cure event is Saturday, Oct. 1, and this year will have some changes from past events. For 2022, the event will be solely the 2MileFunWalk (no 5k run) and it will be held in Old Abilene Town as the kick-off to the community celebration of the 100th birthday for Memorial Hospital.

Impact the Cure is an annual Breast Cancer Awareness event in Abilene hosted by Impact Sports and Fitness of Abilene. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, starting and ending at Old Abilene Town, 201 SE. 5th Street, and is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Walk day registration and packet pick-up will begin at 10:00 a.m., an informal ceremony at 10:15 a.m. will recognize cancer survivors as a group; survivors will receive a special gift (please note on the registration form if you are a cancer survivor), and then the 2MileFunWalk will begin at 10:30 a.m. This is a fun way for all ages to celebrate life and raise funds to help fight breast cancer in Dickinson County.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.