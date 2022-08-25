The 12th annual Impact the Cure event is Saturday, Oct. 1, and this year will have some changes from past events. For 2022, the event will be solely the 2MileFunWalk (no 5k run) and it will be held in Old Abilene Town as the kick-off to the community celebration of the 100th birthday for Memorial Hospital.
Impact the Cure is an annual Breast Cancer Awareness event in Abilene hosted by Impact Sports and Fitness of Abilene. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, starting and ending at Old Abilene Town, 201 SE. 5th Street, and is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Walk day registration and packet pick-up will begin at 10:00 a.m., an informal ceremony at 10:15 a.m. will recognize cancer survivors as a group; survivors will receive a special gift (please note on the registration form if you are a cancer survivor), and then the 2MileFunWalk will begin at 10:30 a.m. This is a fun way for all ages to celebrate life and raise funds to help fight breast cancer in Dickinson County.
Pre-registration is $25 and includes an Impact the Cure long-sleeve t-shirt and a $5 food coupon to use at participating truck vendors beginning at noon. Couch Potato fee is $25 (unable to participate, but registering for a t-shirt and supporting a good cause). You can pre-register at Impact Sports and Fitness, 418 N. Broadway, Abilene, or by visiting
mhsks.org/impact-the-cure . Please note there is a fee of $0.75 for all online registrations. You may register on the day of the walk at 10:00 a.m. for $30, t-shirts are not guaranteed for same day registration. The fun walk is noncompetitive and will not have awards.
Proceeds raised by Impact the Cure will fund local breast health initiatives by providing free mammograms and mammography services to uninsured residents in Dickinson County and assist with the purchase of 3D mammography equipment at Memorial Hospital. Mammograms and mammography services are provided by Memorial Hospital’s Imaging and Radiology Department, 511 NE 10th St., in Abilene.
This is an event everyone’s family and friends can take part in. Everyone is welcome to attend, and contribute to the local fight against breast cancer. For more information on Impact the Cure, contact Impact Sports and Fitness at 785-263-3888 or visit mhsks.org/impact-the-cure.
