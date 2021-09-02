The 11th annual Impact the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 9, will give both runners and non-runners of all ages the opportunity to celebrate life and raise funds to help fight breast cancer in Dickinson County.
After canceling last year’s event, Impact Sports and Fitness is excited to bring back Impact the Cure for 2021.
Impact the Cure is an annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run and 2-Mile Fun Walk in downtown Abilene hosted by Impact Sports and Fitness, 418 N. Broadway, Abilene.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at Impact Sports and Fitness and is open to people of all ages and fitness levels.
Pre-registration is $25 and includes an Impact the Cure long sleeve t-shirt. Couch Potato fee (for those who are unable to participate but wish to support the cause) is a donation of $25 and you receive a t-shirt.
Interested persons may pre-register at Impact Sports and Fitness or by visiting www.impactthecure.com (click on the registration link). Please note there is a fee of $0.75 for all online registrations.
Registration the day of the event is $30 (t-shirt not guaranteed for day-of registrations). Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. Oct. 9 at Impact Sports & Fitness.
Impact the Cure offers a full schedule of activities beginning with an informal ceremony at 7:45 a.m. recognizing cancer survivors as a group. Survivors will receive a special gift (please note on the registration form if you are a cancer survivor).
Due to on-going Covid issues, the event will be scaled back this year. There will be no pancake feed, kid’s races, dog races or face painting.
An awards ceremony will follow the completion of all events. Overall male and female 5K winners, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place 5K finishers in each age group will be awarded. The fun walk is noncompetitive and will not have awards. All Impact the Cure participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Proceeds raised by Impact the Cure will fund local breast health initiatives by providing free mammograms and mammography services to uninsured residents in Dickinson County and assist with providing mammography equipment at Memorial Hospital. Mammograms and mammography services are provided by Memorial Hospital’s Imaging and Radiology Department, 511 NE 10th Street, in Abilene.
This is a wonderful event for your friends and family to enjoy. So bring them, along with your running shoes, and contribute to the local fight against breast cancer.
For more information on Impact the Cure, contact Impact Sports and Fitness at 785-263-3888 or visit www.impactthecure.com.
