Earlier today, local law enforcement responded to call about a fatal two vehicle crash located on I-70 between exits 295 and 275, near a construction zone. According to Trooper Ben Gardner, troopers were informed about the significant two vehicle crash and both cars were engulfed in flames. When the officers arrived, they started to stop all lanes of travel and rendered aid to the semi driver, but were unable to access the other driver. Currently, the crash only caused one confirmed death.
breaking featured
Fatal crash on I-70 near Chapman - roads closed
Right now, Critical Highway Accident Response team are collecting evidence before the Highway patrol can allow wreckers to remove the vehicles and reopen the lanes. The officers are investigating the cause for the crash and will update when they gain more evidence. Local law enforcement from Dickinson County, Abilene, Chapman and more areas are helping with guiding the traffic north to K-18.
For updates on the crash and traffic, people can visit Kandrive.org and Trooper Gardner’s twitter @TrooperBenKHP.
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal crash on I-70 near Chapman - roads closed
- Stone cabin is reminder of dangerous time on the frontier
- Final Show for the Summer: Great Plains Theatre presents ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’
- The strongest kids in the Wild West: Rodeo announces the Mutton Bustin’ winners
- ‘Strange’ road issues plague county
- The good, the bad and the ugly: Fighters competed at Old Abilene Town
- Gerald Lester Fleagle
- Abilene woman dies in accident
- Sandra G. Reiff
- Steffanie Cheri Anderson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.