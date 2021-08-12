Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.