@TrooperBenKHP Tweet about I-70 crash

Earlier today, local law enforcement responded to call about a fatal two vehicle crash located on I-70 between exits 295 and 275, near a construction zone. According to Trooper Ben Gardner, troopers were informed about the significant two vehicle crash and both cars were engulfed in flames. When the officers arrived, they started to stop all lanes of travel and rendered aid to the semi driver, but were unable to access the other driver. Currently, the crash only caused one confirmed death. 

Right now, Critical Highway Accident Response team are collecting evidence before the Highway patrol can allow wreckers to remove the vehicles and reopen the lanes. The officers are investigating the cause for the crash and will update when they gain more evidence. Local law enforcement from Dickinson County, Abilene, Chapman and more areas are helping with guiding the traffic north to K-18. 
 
For updates on the crash and traffic, people can visit Kandrive.org and Trooper Gardner’s twitter @TrooperBenKHP. 

 

