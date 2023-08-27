Ag stress resources graphic
Graphic courtesy of Kansas Department of Agriculture

Esther Kency, director of crisis services at Central Kansas Mental Health Center, is concerned the number of farmers and ranchers who will die by suicide will increase over the next coup of years.

“We have a lot of concern over this past year with the drought,” Kency said. “A lot of people had to turn over their fields and weren’t able to grow their crops; there's been a lot of struggles with getting water to cattle some (ranchers) have had to sell off their cattle before they intended to. With those things comes major financial blows and eventually those things catch up.”

 

