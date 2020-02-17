(Editor’s note — Four awards were presented during the Dickinson County Farm Bureau Association’s annual meeting Tuesday night at Sterl Hall. This is the third in a series of articles about county farm families who received those honors.)
Sam and Nicole Shrack and family are the Dickinson County Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year.
The Schracks received the award Tuesday, Feb. 11 during the annual Dickinson County Farm Bureau Association meeting at Sterl Hall.
The award recognizes outstanding Farm Bureau families who distinguish themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic service, as well as displaying good farm operation management.
Sam began farming in 2000 while still in high school and went full time in 2004. Nicole also grew up helping with everything on her family’s farm. The couple married in 2009 and currently farm with Sam’s stepdad, Kevin Harris.
They have two young children and raise wheat, soybeans, milo, corn, sorghum sudan and grass hay. Sam and Nicole also own a small cow herd and run 80 to 100 head of stockers on grass in the summer. The farm recently switched from minimum till to no-till in order to help conserve the soil, prevent erosion and help build organic matter. Terraces and grassed waterways are used on upland ground to control water run-off.
Sam served on the Dickinson County Farm Bureau Association Board for 10 years and Sam and Nicole were the Kansas Farm Bureau State Young Farmer & Rancher representatives for District 5 in 2013-2015. The couple is also very active in church and community events.
As a fifth-generation farmer, Sam hopes to bring his children into the operation as they get older. He says, “The future of agriculture isn’t an easy road,” explaining it is a road paved with many obstacles ranging from resistant weeds, high input costs and low commodity prices, to fighting “lies spread on the internet” by misinformed people in urban areas.
However, he says the things truly worth doing are seldom easy.
“I believe the future of agriculture is bright because this industry is made up of some of the most hardworking and caring people and it takes a certain type of person who truly love what they do to be successful,” he said.
“The farmers and ranchers of today must be mechanical, tech savvy, pencil pushing economists all while producing the world’s safest food, fuel, fibers and pharmaceuticals.”
