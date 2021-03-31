After losing nearly the entire 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at Abilene’s Great Plains Theatre is delighted to announce the lineup for this year’s main stage shows and the news that tickets for all shows go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, April 1.
Mitchell Aiello, artistic and education director, said his goal is to bring artistic, educational and family-friendly experiences to the community.
“Each of our main stage shows are fun, positive musicals that will have you leaving the theatre with joy in your heart and a smile on your face,” Aiello said. “Positive community impact is essential; art is essential and live theatre is essential.”
The 2021 season lineup includes five shows that nearly everyone knows, including Godspell, Grease, The Music Man, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown and Elf — The Musical.
Billed as the Season of Reprise, Aiello said, “These shows are bound to astound.”
This year marks Great Plains Theatre’s 27th season of professional theatre in the heart of Kansas. Using the theme, “Dream Big. Just Believe,” Aiello encourages everyone to dream for a “positively brighter future full of learning, laughter and memories created by sensibly beautiful story telling.”
Godspell opens season
• “Godspell” will open GPT’s main stage season, running from May 21 - 30. The classic musical that turned into a 1973 movie shares the teachings of Jesus as told by his followers.
• “Grease” will be onstage June 11 - 27. It revolves around the story of Danny and Sandy featuring “chills of excitement” for fans “hopelessly devoted” to Great Plains Theatre, Aiello said.
• “The Music Man” marches into town July 9 - 25. Members of GPT’s Youth Group, the Plain Great Players (PGP) Academy members, also will join the band for this classic musical.
• “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” based on the famous comic strip, will be performed Aug. 13 - 22.
• “Elf” will highlight the holiday season from Dec. 3 - 19. Based on the energetic Christmas film, Buddy the Elf will “have you pouring syrup all over your spaghetti” this year.
For more show information, go online to www.greatplainstheatre.com/season27
Ticket sales
Starting Thursday, all tickets are available for all shows.
Season tickets are on sale now and include one ticket to each of the five main stage shows at a cost of $160. Also available is the Pick 3 Pass which includes one ticket to three of the five main stage shows for $95. Group, student and military tickets are available with discounts available.
Because of last year’s cancellations, all 2020 season tickets will be accepted for the five 2021 five main stage shows, according to information from the theatre.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263-4574.
All COVID-19 safety protocols and regulations are being constantly evaluated for safety and comfortability, according to information from the theatre. Anyone with questions should contact the GPT office, located at 215 N. Campbell St., Abilene.
Astra Bank is the season underwriter.
