In less than a week, the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree in Abilene sold over 400 balloons. Customers were asked to purchase balloons so the store could donate them to seniors in senior living across Abilene.
“It was such a fantastic turnout for the community,” said Donna Brown, assistant manager.
Ranging from $1 to $5, customers were asked last week during their purchase if they would like to purchase a Valentine’s Day-themed balloon to be donated to seniors. Starting the campaign Feb. 7, the store sold out of their Valentine’s Day balloons Feb. 12. Brown said the initial goal was to donate to Village Manor. 400 balloons and two helium tanks later, they are now donating all those balloons to Brown Memorial Home, Sterling House of Abilene and other senior living places around town as well.
The balloons were donated Monday morning.
