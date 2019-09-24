It took about five hours to fill the first dumpster full of trash Monday.
The city-wide cleanup, Fall You Haul week, runs through Friday in Abilene.
“People are bringing their stuff,” said Interim City Manager Jane Foltz at the regular meeting of the Abilene City Commission meeting Monday.
Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, said the first dumpster was filled to the brim just after noon Monday.
The free use of trash dumpsters allow residents to clean up their homes and yards and dispose of the debris at no cost at the former city landfill on South Cherry Street just west of the First Street bridge and a quarter mile south of the Lebold Mansion.
Residents can take their trash from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Public Works staff will assist and monitor materials.
There is a list of residents that have requested assistance in taking trash to the dumpsters.
Any community organization that may be interested in assisting residents who are unable to haul the trash can contact the Public Works department which can help facilitate those efforts. Those organizations can contact Jennie at Public Works 263-3510.
Not accepted
Materials that will not be accepted include:
• Tires
• Car batteries
• Containers of fuel
• Old paint
Some of those items, with the exception of tires, may be taken directly to the Dickinson County Transfer Station free of charge, but it is recommended that residents contact them directly at 263-4780 for more information.
Information is posted on the city’s website and Facebook page during the event, Schrader said. Residents also are encouraged to get information from the Abilene Recycling Center regarding items that can be recycled.
The city discontinued curbside pickup for the fall cleanup last year.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.