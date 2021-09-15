It’s almost time for fall cleaning.
The City of Abilene’s annual Fall You Haul is coming up Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.
The city will take general household trash, such as old furniture, televisions, appliances, bags, boxes or bundled leaves, and yard debris. Construction waste such as lumber, sheet rock, paneling and other building material (no longer than five feet) will also be accepted.
The city will also accept all brush and tree limbs up to 12” in diameter. Metals will be accepted as well. However, metal and brush must be separated from general household trash.
There are a few things on a list of materials that the city CANNOT accept during this event.
Materials the city CANNOT accept include tires, containers of old fuel and old paint.
Please do not bring these items to public works to be discarded.
Some items can be taken directly to the Dickinson County Transfer Station free of charge, but it is recommended that residents contact them directly at (785) 263-4780 or (785) 263-7432 for more information.
All acceptable and properly sorted waste will need to be brought to the city landfill/storage area located at 307 S. Cherry St. This is located west of the First Street bridge and a quarter mile due south of the Lebold Mansion.
The gate will be unlocked.
