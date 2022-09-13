As the summer season comes to a close, it’s a good time for homeowners to take a close look at their lawns and keep them from getting that gross, dead, and yellow grass. Sure, no more mowing yards in 100-degree weather or pulling weeds that creep through in driveway concrete — but what of the season after? What should people do with their lawns to prep for the dead cold winter coming around the corner? Rickey Roberts, District Director/Ag. Natural Resource Agent from the K-State Research and Extension Chisolm Trail District has tips and tricks to keep everybody’s lawn up-to-snuff.

“Fescue is one of the more common types of grass in the country. It is the perfect season for it to be planted in yards,” said Roberts. “Fescue is the most common type of blue grass used in lawns in America. The cool fall air is a great setting to plant the grass in due to the grass adapting to the cold winter. Tall Fescue is typically well-suited for the Transition Zone because of its high heat and drought tolerance.

 

