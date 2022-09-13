As the summer season comes to a close, it’s a good time for homeowners to take a close look at their lawns and keep them from getting that gross, dead, and yellow grass. Sure, no more mowing yards in 100-degree weather or pulling weeds that creep through in driveway concrete — but what of the season after? What should people do with their lawns to prep for the dead cold winter coming around the corner? Rickey Roberts, District Director/Ag. Natural Resource Agent from the K-State Research and Extension Chisolm Trail District has tips and tricks to keep everybody’s lawn up-to-snuff.
“Fescue is one of the more common types of grass in the country. It is the perfect season for it to be planted in yards,” said Roberts. “Fescue is the most common type of blue grass used in lawns in America. The cool fall air is a great setting to plant the grass in due to the grass adapting to the cold winter. Tall Fescue is typically well-suited for the Transition Zone because of its high heat and drought tolerance.
Another helpful tip Roberts has is to fill in those thinner spots in the yard.
“If you see thinner spots in the yard, this is a great time to overseed, or as some others may say, inner seed,” he said.
Basically what he is saying is, if someone’s lawn has a bald spot, they can fertilize it and overseed it so it can grow back stronger with all other areas of grass that need fertilization. What is overseeding? Overseeding is adding grass seeds to thin spots without turning the soil.
Roberts also has advice for the pesky dandelion and purple henbit weeds that grow all over people’s yards.
“Later in the fall like September-November is also a great time to kill extra weeds in the yard,” Roberts said. “The best way to do this is to apply a weed-and-feed or fertilizer plus. Fall is the best time for eradicating dandelions and henbits because the cool weather makes it easier to kill.”
This could be a bonus for everyone with severe seasonal allergies.
With winter coming up the driveway it won’t be long before its harsh chills and breezes knock on the front door. These tips could help keep people’s lawns looking better than usual through that season.
