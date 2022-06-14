The disaster may have been fictional, but the tension in the air was real as emergency management professionals joined Abilene city and Dickinson County leaders for a disaster exercise Monday – Wednesday, June 6 - 8.
About 80 people from across the state of Kansas and nation gathered in Abilene to participate in a functional EM (Emergency Management) exercise, learning how to prepare for any large-scale emergency that might occur. The exercise was held in the basement of the Dickinson County Courthouse and Sterl Hall.
In this case, the disaster was the “Abilene/Windy City” tornado that resulted in 28 deaths and 180 critically injured people. The make-believe tornado tracked through four miles of the city, destroying numerous homes and buildings.
“Our intent here is to prepare for any large-scale emergency that might occur,” explained Scott Koehler of Wiland Associates, LLC., a national company that provides incident management response training.
In the fictional scenario, the EF-5 tornado struck the city around 12:30 p.m. June 6. During the first hours afterwards, the main priorities were life safety, incident stabilization and property conservation – meaning responders are in rescue mode, first conducting primary searches, followed later by secondary building clearing.
“The initial response is search and rescue and it slowly progresses into a traditional response,” said Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman. He served as public information officer during the exercise, just as he did during the real-life disaster in June 2008 when Chapman was struck by an EF-3 tornado.
Public information is a critical component of any disaster response, not only for the media covering the story, but mostly for the residents living in the affected area.
For the fictional tornado, press releases were sent out as soon as possible and a fictional media briefing took place, just like what really happened in 2008.
“There’s a big difference on who needs that information,” Homman said, explaining that updates are critical to people living in the disaster area – not only for those who may have lost everything, but also for others who may be affected by lack of electricity, water, food or other services.
Problem after
problem
By Tuesday morning, two staging/triage/search and rescue operations had already been established, one on the northeast and the other on the southeast side of Abilene. Also, a “shelter” was set up at Webster Conference Center in Salina – because possible locations in Abilene were unusable or had other limiting factors. Buses would be utilized to transport any evacuees.
Throughout the scenario, command center leaders received reports of new situations they had to deal with, including:
75 percent of the homes in the impacted area had been damaged or destroyed, based on drone footage; people were trapped in buildings; 30 to 40 people need to be evacuated and many insisted on bringing their pets; hospital staff was down by 50 percent and the hospital had issues with potable water; landlines and mobile repeaters were down and cell service was unstable; dispatchers received calls of electrical lines arcing; looting was reported at businesses on North Buckeye, a train derailed during the storm and a tanker was leaking oil into Mud Creek and the list went on.
Other problems involved debris removal and management. Getting fuel to power equipment was an issue. The Abilene Public Works department was damaged by the storm, but luckily the Dickinson County highway department had fuel available.
As problems were reported, the situation was recorded into a time log at the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) so a response or corrective action could be formulated on how to address it and when to address it within a 12, 24 or 48-hour time frame.
12- to 24-hour
window
On Tuesday morning – in a real-time situation -- help from outside the area already would have arrived to help.
Steve Turcott from Wiland Associates told leaders in the command center that even though they may be used to working “in the field” -- actually responding to disasters -- they now needed to rely on others to do that.
Abilene Fire Chief Kale Strunk, serving as incident commander, said he is used to being the person who is “out there” actually responding, but as incident commander he had to direct the response.
“Normally I have got to think about what needs to be done and how to do it. Now, in this (incident command) role, you have got to look back and think of what needs to be done and then somebody else worries about how to do it and then do it,” Strunk said. “So, making that transition has been hard.”
Abilene Asst. Police Chief Jason Wilkins, serving as operations chief, briefed crisis operations leaders on the plan based on the day’s objectives.
“One of the primary things we wanted to establish was perimeter control. So, we identified points of access we wanted to limit into the city to keep people out of the damaged areas,” Wilkins explained. “It also consisted of four search and rescue task forces that had been divided out to conduct secondary searches throughout the city.”
Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith, who did the planning for the functional exercise and has been involved in many actual emergency responses and exercises, threw out things to consider as the clock ticked toward 12 hours after the tornado.
“We’re moving toward 12 hours. Have we done anything about hospital staffing? Has that been addressed? Have we ordered fuel? Have we requested water – bottle or in bulk? Plans for family reunification? Are we preparing for the secondary search of houses and buildings? We need an assessment on utilities. What are we doing about the looting? Are we going to say a zero-tolerance policy?” Smith said, firing out questions.
The crisis managers quickly jumped in with their responses.
Two command
centers
Two command centers were established in Abilene, with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) set up in the courthouse basement and Incident Command Post (ICP) located at Sterl Hall. Just like in a real disaster, a number of EM managers from across the state arrived with emergency response trailers and set up in Sterl Hall’s parking lot.
“We operate an Emergency Operations Center, which would be the coordination and policy advice that would help steer response to a large-scale emergency out in the field,” Koehler explained during an interview Tuesday morning. “And we have an incident management team that’s working for the city and county to deal with the pretend tornado.
The EOC directs the Incident Management Team (IMT) on what they’re supposed to do -- the general guidelines for the response. The IMT puts those general directions in motion -- doing pretend search and rescue for people trapped, finding medical care, shelter for people displaced, handling issues with utility disruptions, water quality issues, coordinating with agencies like the hospital and other emergency medical services, outreaching to outside police and fire agencies and coordinating resource needs with the state.
“It’s quite an array of people to get together to practice and get used to not only the roles and responsibilities of the EOC, but also networking, so in a time of crisis everybody already knows everybody,” Koehler said. “We will work through some of those responsibilities, expectations, policies and procedures, so we end up with a better response for the public.”
Necessary training
The three-day functional exercise cost between $70,000 and $80,000, funded with Homeland Security monies from all 12 regions in the state of Kansas under the IMT (Incident Management Team) project.
This is only the second time a functional exercise had been held in Kansas. Wiland Associates also helped facilitate the other exercise, which was held in 2019 in Franklin County, Koehler said.
County Administrator Homman said that even though he had already been involved in several disasters, including two tornadoes and floods, he found the training extremely beneficial.
“The whole goal is to identify the weak spots and plug up those holes,” Homman said. “One issue is always who is going to pay for what? It’s a whole lot easier to work that out in a scenario.”
Disasters costly
Dickinson County is no stranger to weather disasters, with floods, windstorms and the occasional tornado, but there are other types of disasters that also could occur. But no matter what the cause, a major disaster can quickly bankrupt a government entity.
That’s why Dickinson County keeps a healthy balance in its cash carryover.
“We get questions from people asking why do you have a million dollars in the county coffers (in cash carryover) and this is the perfect example of why,” Homman explained.
Even though there’s always hope the government entities might be reimbursed by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration), that may take months or sometimes years.
Dickinson County still is waiting for reimbursement from the May 2019 flood.
That’s why tracking the money during a disaster is critical. Both City of Abilene Finance Director Marcus Rothchild and Dickinson County Budget Director and Asst. County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf, were involved in the exercise.
Elected officials also have a huge role because they control the money.
Plan in place
Homman commended the EM responders and everyone who attended the exercise, noting he had no way of knowing how many combined years of experience all the attendees actually had, but said it was in the “hundreds of years.”
Homman said he feels comfortable in saying that Dickinson County has a plan in place to handle a big disaster and applauded the work of Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith in making the functional exercise a reality.
“Chancy has been working and planning this for a couple years,” Homman said. “This was originally scheduled during COVID, but it had to be postponed.”
“It’s one of those professional components personnel do to make sure people are prepared,” Homman said. “I hope the citizens of Abilene and Dickinson County know we are thinking of their best interests.”
