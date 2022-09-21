Police departments and churches around Dickinson County are coming together for the county’s first Faith and Blue event. The national event is Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harold J. Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park in Abilene.

“For this event, since it has that unity, bringing the community together, being we’re in the Bible Belt, the churches are always looking for stuff to do, so were we. So it was kind of a great mesh together of both the local churches, local businesses and local law enforcement,” said Brandon Depew, deputy sheriff of the Sheriff’s Department and organizer of this event.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.