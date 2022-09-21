Police departments and churches around Dickinson County are coming together for the county’s first Faith and Blue event. The national event is Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harold J. Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park in Abilene.
“For this event, since it has that unity, bringing the community together, being we’re in the Bible Belt, the churches are always looking for stuff to do, so were we. So it was kind of a great mesh together of both the local churches, local businesses and local law enforcement,” said Brandon Depew, deputy sheriff of the Sheriff’s Department and organizer of this event.
Depew said the Kansas Sheriff’s Association promoted to program to Depew and other officers. After attending a webinar, Depew decided the program was a good fit for the department.
“We had wanted to do National Night Out again with the police department, but it fell during fair week, we didn’t want to interfere with other programs going on,” Depew said.
In the first couple of hours of the event, games set up by youth groups from churches, boy and girl scouts, and law enforcement will set up and running. Church leaders will take turns on the stage during an intermission to introduce themselves and their church.
Law enforcement will have vehicles available for the public to interact with, Depew said. Officers will also be participating in a donut-eating contest and Nerf gun-shooting contest. He is currently working on a K-9 apprehension demonstration.
“A lot of the things I see when we go into the schools is, the kids are like, ‘can we watch the dog.’ Well, I have to have a controlled for that because the dog is, at the end of the day, a tool,” he said. “He is one of our officers, but he is also a trained tool that we use. So having the ability to be in a controlled environment to see that happen, that’s been amazing for us.”
Hip-hop artists Dillon Chase and Cash Hollistah and musicians from Miss Emily’s Music School will be performing throughout the evening. Chase has been an artist for over 15 years. He reached #1 on the Christian Hot AC/CHR Billboard chart in 2019 with his feature on Christian worship group Switch’s song “Symphony.” Hollistah, a Salina native, is a board member of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. Depew booked these artists because their message has “substance,” Depew said, and they produce music younger generations typically listen to and enjoy.
“You drive through the high school parking lot. You’re hearing hip-hop. You’re hearing rap. It’s cranked up loud,” Depew said. “What better avenue then to bring something like that, something we don’t see very often.”
Depew said, if the event goes well, he wants to continue the event each year hand have it be something the county community looks forward to. Along with bringing it back, he would like to move the event to other communities other then Abilene. Next year, he wants to bring the event to Herington.
“I feel Dickinson County, as a whole, is a very tight knit community. We all come together in our time of need. Prime example is the Chapman tornado. The community really steps up, but why wait for something bad? Let’s have something positive to bring the community together, and let them have one night of fun and family-friendly type of environment,” Depew said.
People approach or interact with law enforcement sometimes for the same times they do with pastors or churches: in times of tragedy. Since the county is growing and moving in a positive direction, Depew said he wants to bring these two groups and the community together to celebrate the growth of in communities.
Depew said the sheriff’s department has created a community fund for churches, police departments, and other groups in the community to contribute toward to pay for the event. For those interested in donating toward the community fund, contact Depew through the Sheriff’s Department phone number at 785-263-4081.
Faith and Blue is a national initiative that aims to create more unified communities by enabling partnerships within communities through the connections of faith-based organizations, according to their website. The initiative has over 100 events happening this year during their National Faith and Blue weekend, Oct. 7-10. Faith and Blue is not financially reporting the Abilene event. They provided a toolkit and templates to Depew.
The Faith and Blue event is Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harold J. Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.