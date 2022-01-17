With a little bit of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” magic, Great Plains Theatre Director of Operations Becky Dibben balances check books and payroll with one hand and hand sews unique costumes for each of her actors with her other.
Since the 2000s, Dibben found herself working backstage while her family took on roles in the GPT’s many productions. Previously, she created costumes for Junction City Little Theatre & Chapman High School and when Dibben finds the time she helps local brides as a seamstress.
With the start of costume preparations for GPT’s next production “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr.,” Dibben developed her idea board with pictures from other theatre’s performances and visuals of the many animal characters. The production will have 40 kids on stage and eight students helping out backstage. So, sitting down with Artistic Director Mitchell Aiello, Dibben and him would discuss and debate every little scene down to the tiniest character’s shoes.
“I think a good example for Madagascar of a collaboration between directing and costumes is a song in the show called ‘Steak,’” Aiello said. “It is the main lion when they go to Madagascar. There is not necessarily meat to eat, but there’s berries and veggies. But lions are carnivores, they need meat. He’s having a lack of meat in his diet, and so he dreams of eating steak. In his dream, there is a theatrical performance that comes to life. It’s a full jazz song and a dance with steaks and servers. So, we talked about it because there’s many ways that you can portray steak through a person and how do we do that? Do you want giant steaks? Do you not want giant steaks?”
They decided dancing around with or as large t-bone steaks would not work with their stage’s size, so Dibben took inspiration from the meat dress music artist Lady Gaga wore during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards and plans to create fake meat skirts for the dancers.
After sitting down with Aiello to discuss what he needs with costumes, Dibben takes on the challenge of figuring out what costume design works the best for her actors. For the character of Gloria, GPT selected a local high school student to take on the role and Dibben needed to find a way to give her actor the hips of a hippo.
“I don’t want the hippo in a dress,” she said. “I rather have her in a jumpsuit and she has wide hips and a big butt kind of thing.”
She figured the best way to create her hippo dress is making a gray pair of overalls that fit to the actors height, shoulder and leg measurements while still leaving room for some hip pads. Dibben creates costumes for actors of all shapes and sizes, so she gets resourceful with what pieces are in the costume closet and what the actors can supply themselves.
“We don’t have a budget of thousands of dollars for costumes,” Dibben said. “So, we generally savage things to make them. It’s like some of these characters might be in sweatpants and sweatshirts that I picked up at Goodwill and some other things thrown on it. I’m usually — especially on kids shows, like Madagascar — I have to say ‘Okay kids, I need shoes.’ Because we’re talking about little actors that wear a size four. But, then I also got a high schooler that needs a size 14.”
While her actors may need to wear old costumes or donated pieces, Dibben makes sure to use her magic to create those pieces into unique new costumes.
For the character of Alex, she plans to use a lion costume that found itself on stage for multiple productions in Abilene, Junction City and Chapman. However, Dibben pulled out some donated fur jackets that will add new fur for the Alex costume.
“Sometimes, I really have a problem with putting the same costume on if it’s been seen multiple times, so I give it a facelift,” she said. “I’ll use fabric that people have donated to me and redo it or like this jacket was donated. It’s fallen apart. If I scrap pieces off it, add it to this lion costume. I made something that was kind of trash into a costume.”
For Dibben, she finds herself grateful for any little donation of old clothes because it helps her create new costumes for her actors. She can also breathe new life into clothing not worn in years — like a prom dress used in the musical, “Music Man.”
“A lady donated her prom dress,” Dibben said. “Then a picture of the dress was in the paper. She recognized her prom dress. She had to come to the show to see her prom dress on stage. It’s awesome. People love to see the things they donated on stage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.