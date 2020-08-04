The often hectic Central Kansas Free Fair was much slower this year, said Grant Heintz, the fair’s recently crowned King.
Entries, he said, were down.
“Some people come from all over, especially in the livestock show. I have seen a lot of drops in entries,” Heinz said of the fair that recently finished the 4-H events.
Ava Crist, who showed her grand champion steer Rico, said she especially missed the carnival.
“That is where I usually hang out with all of my friends and this year I didn’t,” she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the downtown Parade, carnival, PRCA rodeo, demolition derby, entertainment and all exhibits were canceled.
The 4-H entries were judged both with masks and social distancing.
Heintz said he works cattle on the farm but doesn’t enter them in the fair. He entered the Horticulture, Entomology and Wildlife divisions.
Heintz placed first in Horticulture, thus will advance to a competition at Kansas State University.
He said the most different plant he had to identify in the plant judging was a banana leaf plant which looks nothing like a banana.
“That was the most interesting specimen that I had to identify. There are like 100 plants and you have to memorize all of them. There are 50 on the plate and you have to identify those 50,” he said of the plant judging.
Heintz has been attending and entering projects in the Central Kansas Free Fair since he was 10 years old. He is uncertain if he will participate next year as he plans to attend Kansas State University next fall.
Fair
This was Crist’s fifth fair.
She said even with the canceled events, the fair “never ends.”
“We work our animals all year round. At the end of one fair we get some animals and start working those and, obviously, bring them to the fair,” she said.
At a normal fair all of the animals have a few days to get adapted to the surroundings before the actual show.
“They get used to it. This time they didn’t. Right when we got here they were a little antsy. We had to get them right in the show ring,” she said.
She said the fair is typically an all day event.
“We would leave here at 10:30 and get up at 5 and come right here,” she said.
Crist said she worked with Rico shortly after he was born.
“We raised him at home. I worked him as much as I could,” he said.
She said Rico placed third in the Tri-County Fair.
“We brought him here and he obviously did pretty good. I am proud of him,” she said.
She said some judges like the fluffy cows.
“Some steers have nice thick hair and usually judges look for that. Some of them don’t,” she said.
School
Heitnz, an Abilene High School senior, doesn’t know what to expect with the upcoming school year which is scheduled to start Aug. 26. Crist who is a freshman also is uncertain about the start of school.
Heintz is a member of the Abilene High School basketball team. Crist is on the volleyball squad.
“Hectic. Uncertainty. I don’t even think some of the teachers know what they are going to do yet,” Heintz said. “If someone tests positive, they are talking about shutting down the whole school for a couple days.
“It’s going to be all over the place,” he said.
He said he is not sure the masks will help.
“I’ve heard you can even get it through your eyes,” he said.
“Everyone is obviously going to have to wear a mask and be more aware of what is going on,” Crist said.
She is expecting social distancing and smaller classes.
She said volleyball practices this summer were mostly weights and conditioning. She said, in team play, they were wearing masks.
I’m ready for it honestly,” she said of the volleyball season.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
