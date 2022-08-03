The Central Kansas Free Fair is back in town.
CKFF held its annual 4H fashion show at Emmanuel Church on Monday, Aug.1. Kids in the show came from different 4H groups. The age span ran from elementary schoolers to high schoolers.
While it was a fashion show, this wasn’t just for show. It was a competition. Kids competed for various awards based on their outfits in the events of constructed and purchased clothing. Girls’ contest winners include Campbell Stouffer, Renatta Heintz, Rylleigh Parson, Ava Brown, and Addison Acheson. Boys’ contest winners include Colton Abeldt, Emill Pickerign, Max Dixon, Breken Coup, Jed Moody, Drew Elliott, and Ava Hedstrom.
The new King and Queen of the Central Kansas Free Fair were also crowned during the event. Tucker Seibert-Stroda from the Navarre Boosters 4H club was crowned 2022 CKFF King, and Lyndsey Buechman from the Willowdale 4H club was crowned the Queen.
“It feels great, I’m excited and I’m happy that I get to go represent at the fair,” said Buechman.
She has been passionate about 4H ever since she joined when she was younger.
“I started when I was young and ever since then I just love the leadership aspect, and being able to grow my skills and use those to help other people inspire me to keep going and do everything that I’ve done in 4H,” Buechman said.
She just graduated from Abilene High School and her next step is off to York University, where she will major in biology and join the Women’s wrestling team.
A royal court would not be complete without its attendants.
For the girls’ Attendants, the honors went to Annalee Green, Second Attendant, and Renatta Heintz, First Attendant. For the boys, Jensen Woodworth was awarded Second Attendant, and Mason Fink brought home the Second Attendant award.
