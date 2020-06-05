An event that dates back over 90 years, the Central Kansas Free Fair has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement published Thursday night, the Fair Board said public events including the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, the demolition derby, tractor pull, parade, carnival, open class judging, and other entertainment events are canceled,
However, the statement said support for 4-H activities including the livestock sale will continue.
“We want to give our 4-Hers the opportunity to have their exhibits judged in a safe and healthy environment. These judging events, including livestock shows, will not be open to the public and access to the fairgrounds will be limited to exhibitors, immediate family, event volunteers and staff. Every effort will be made to video shows and photograph exhibits so the public has access to view them online,” the Fair Board said in a statement it published on its web and Facebook pages Thursday evening.
“This decision was not made lightly and has taken into consideration guidance from the Dickinson County Health Officer, K-State Research and Extension, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and city and county officials,” it read. “The Fair Board also took into great consideration the financial impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on families, businesses and the fair board. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this decision and look forward to making the 2021 fair bigger and better.”
The committee plans to publish information next week about exhibits and updates on the livestock auction.
The fair had been scheduled to start on July 29 and run through Aug. 3.
