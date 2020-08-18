The Dickinson County Road and Bridge Department will be closing Fair Road in the 2700 block starting Monday, Aug. 24.
L and M Contractors will be replacing a large bridge with work expected to last till January 2021. Traffic will be alerted to the closure from the I-70 interchange at Fair Road and also at Kansas Highway 18 north of Talmage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.