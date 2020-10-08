There are only two staff members in the Abilene school district and only one student with COVID-19 and high school will return to face-to-face classes next Tuesday. Students at the elementary level and at the middle school returned this week. Superintendent Greg Brown said in an email that Monday is a teacher in-service day so there will be no school in the district.
“We want to thank all of our families for their extra effort during our remote learning platform and we also want to thank everyone for the extra efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus during the past three weeks,” Brown said in the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.