Face masks and face coverings will be required in all district court facilities in the 8th Judicial District effective Monday Aug. 9, pursuant to the administrative order issued by Chief Judge Michael Powers.
The face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status.
The order includes Dickinson County District Court, which is currently located in Sterl Hall, 619 North Rogers, in Abilene, according to information provided by Cindy McDonald, clerk of the court.
District Court offices are temporarily located at Sterl Hall while the courthouse is being renovated.
Entry into district court facilities will not be allowed to anyone who refuses to wear a face mask or covering.
Face masks can be provided upon request.
