StoryWalk is an innovative way to combine physical activity with literacy. Pages of a book have been transformed into signs that are laid out on a trail inviting families, children, caregivers, and others to follow the path.
This StoryWalk features “Farmers and Ranchers Care about their Animals.” written by Dan Yunk and donated by the farmers and ranchers of Dickinson County Farm Bureau Association. This Storywalk will work with businesses in Abilene who have agreed to post storyboards in their windows from Monday through Friday of next week.
The StoryWalk starts at the Abilene Public Library and follows a path from business to business, ending at Pinnacle Bank.
At the end of the StoryWalk participants are asked to answer a few questions about their experience. This survey is open to all ages and can be done using a QR code with your cell phone, by visiting our survey link posted on the final page of the StoryWalk, or by completing a sheet inside the library during normal business hours.
Participants who complete the discussion questions will receive 1-2 lbs of high-quality Kansas raised ground beef provided by Kohman Meats and Engle Family Farms.
The cost of the meat is paid for by farmers and ranchers of Dickinson County Farm Bureau.
Vouchers will be mailed to participants of StoryWalk and the meat can be picked up at West’s Country Mart Grocery Store. Questions maybe directed to Renae Riedy KSU Extension Agent Chisholm Trail District (785) 263-2001or at renaer@ksu.edu.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. It is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
Each story page will be clearly visible from the sidewalk at all times during the week. It is not necessary to walk during business hours.
Surveys must be completed online on paper to receive a meat voucher.
