Local K-State Research and Extension Office, Chisholm Trail District, is offering counseling on Medicare Part D Open Enrollment.
Senior Health Insurance Counselors of Kansas (SCHICK) are certified to help Medicare participants navigate open enrollment with unbiased information.
Renae Riedy, Family Resource Management Agent, is a SHICK certified counselor and is currently offering free appointments to walk Medicare participants through the process.
“A lot of information that comes this time of the year by mail is actually solicitations,” Riedy said, “It can be really confusing for people who just looking for their lowest cost option.”
Appointments are free of charge and available in person, by phone or by Zoom.
Appointments for Medicare Part D Open Enrollment with Riedy will be available Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Riedy will also have appointments available in Herington on Oct. 26, Chapman Oct. 27 and Solomon in early Nov.
Plans and coverages can change every year. Staying on your 2021 plan might be the lowest cost option, however, It’s important to shop around to find the coverage option that fits your needs.
SHICK counselors are also available at North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NCFHAAA).
To make an appointment, please call 1-800-432-2703 for NCFHAAA or 785-263-2001 for Renae Riedy at K-State Research and Extension, Chisholm Trail District.
K‑State Research and Extension Chisholm Trail District serves Dickinson and Marion Counties.
Formed in 2020, the district aims to provide research based information to residents in the areas of community vitality, family & consumer sciences, agriculture & natural resources and youth development. For more information on current and future programming visit https://www.chisholmtrail.k-state.edu/
