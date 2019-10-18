HERINGTON – Do you know how that playground equipment at the park down the street was purchased?
Or the new sign leading visitors to a local landmark? How about initial money for a festival?
In any community, chances are that someone, or a group of individuals, wrote a grant proposal and received funding to help with the project.
Individuals and community groups can learn more about writing successful grant proposals at a workshop planned in Herington on Nov. 13.
The workshop is presented by Nancy Daniels, a community vitality specialist with K-State Research and Extension and the author of many grant proposals. The training will be at the Herington Community Building, 810 S Broadway in Herington from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes lunch if registration is completed and paid for before Nov. 6. After Nov. 6, lunch is not guaranteed. The cost to attend is $20.
“This workshop is for everyone, whether they’ve never written a proposal before and have no idea where to start, to those who have experience but are looking for ways to improve their approach,” Daniels said. “The magic that happens in a local community when people find out they don’t have to wait to get something done, that they can do it themselves, is incredible.”
Participants also learn from each other, Daniels said, adding that even experienced grant writers pick up tips and are reenergized after coming together with peers in their communities. Participants are encouraged to bring their grants or grant ideas to share.
Workshop topics include:
• Sources of data for community needs (where do you find the numbers to back up your request?);
• Where to find grants;
• The five common elements of a great grant proposal;
• Practicing the grant writing elements.
More information and registration is available by contacting K-State Research and Extension, Dickinson County office at (785) 263-2001.
