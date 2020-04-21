The clock is ticking for anyone who might want to protest the creation of the “Chisholm Trail Extension District,” a combined district between Dickinson and Marion counties.
The end of the 60-day protest period for anyone who opposes the district has until May 11 to present a valid petition to the Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer signed by five percent or 640 qualified Dickinson County voters.
If a petition is signed and deemed valid the question would be placed on either a primary, general or special election ballot.
On Feb. 27, the Dickinson County Commission voted 2-1 to approve a resolution authorizing an agreement for a proposed extension district with Marion County. The resolution was the first step in the process.
The 60-days started after the second and final publication of the resolution in the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, the official county newspaper, on March 10.
County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones told commissioners Thursday she had no petition inquiries.
Back when the resolution was passed, Jones asked that anyone interested in circulating a petition contact her office for specific requirements before getting started.
Besides signaling the start of the protest period, the 60-day time frame is a time for the districting planning team comprised of extension board members from both Dickinson and Marion counties and extension agents from both counties to work on the details of the operational agreement for the Chisholm Trail district.
The 60 day period also was supposed to be a time for public presentations to share information about extension and address questions about districting. However, those public presentations did not happen due to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Jill Martinson, Dickinson County 4-H Youth Development Agent Extension, said the local office has been “working diligently to provide useful, relevant information to Dickinson County residents” through social media channels, the “Words from the Wildcats” weekly newspaper column, the Extension office website and through direction connections via phone calls and email.
Senior services wording
During Thursday’s county commission work session, County Administrator Brad Homman said the initial draft of the operational agreement was presented to the Marion County Commission on Monday, April 13.
Marion County Commissioners had some concerns, specifically over the wording of “senior services,” Homman said.
Dickinson County Extension has an agent devoted to dealing with senior citizens’ issues, while Marion County utilizes its Department on Aging representative.
“I think it was more about how it looked like we (Dickinson County) wanted to dominate that field over them as opposed to them having a separate program,” Homman said.
“She (Martinson) said they do have their own successful (senior services) program and we have our own,” Homman explained. “Marion County didn’t want our program to jeopardize their program and I’m sure we don’t want theirs to jeopardize ours. So, they’re going to tweak that a little bit.”
Peterson said that now is the time to work out questions and concerns.
“That’s why it is provided as a draft,” Peterson said. “So everyone can look at it.”
Commission questions
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin noted the agreement was not clear on ownership of the facility used by Dickinson County Extension on South Buckeye. Dickinson County currently owns the building.
“What I interpreted from the reading is they are hoping we will retain the building and provide it to them like we have in the past,” Homman said. “That’s something we need to get clarified up front with them before the agreement is finalized.”
All Dickinson County Commissioners said their plan was to sell the building to the new extension district.
“That was my hope: to get that building off of our inventory,” Homman said.
If the county continues to own the building and someone is injured or something bad happens on the property Dickinson County would have some liability, Homman explained. “If we don’t own the building and transfer it to them it will all be on their insurance,” he added.
Commissioner Ron Roller wondered if there was a way to get Marion County more involved in the Tri-County Fair in Herington. The fair is for 4-Hers and residents of Dickinson, Marion and Morris counties.
“It’s maybe off to the side of the contract and stuff, but I’d sure like to get them back involved in the Tri-County Fair,” Roller said.
Homman said that might be a topic to take up with the joint extension board “once it is comprised” and get direction from them.
Roller also questioned what kind of assets Marion County Extension has.
Homman said he did not know and said commissioners should meet with Martinson to ask questions before the agreement is finalized. However, he did note a clause in the agreement states that if the new district disbands, each county will get back whatever percentage of assets it put in.
“The questions you are coming up with are good questions that need to be addressed,” Homman told commissioners.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
