The director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum said she expects to see a lot of quick changes in the coming weeks related to reopening the facility after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Dawn Hammatt met virtually Thursday with Dickinson County Commissioners to update them on the reopening situation.
During the previous week, Hammatt said the situation changed “really quickly” after the facility received approval from the National Archives to reopen the museum in a limited capacity, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with timed tickets required.
The limitations are designed to help with crowd management using touchless payment systems, Hammatt said, but explained the facility is working toward expanding the number of days and hours it is open.
“I have already requested the addition of The Place of Meditation to reopen to the public and am waiting to hear back from Washington, D.C.,” she said.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he knows quite a few people have come to Abilene with the specific purpose of visiting the Eisenhower library and museum and asked if researchers are being allowed into the library.
Hammatt said they were not; however, that’s a situation she expects will change “very soon.”
“We’re expecting guidance from Washington, D.C., on how to safely have researchers in our spaces.”
Peterson asked Hammatt to explain the difference between what she does as the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum director compared to Meredith Sleichter’s role with the Eisenhower Foundation. Sleichter serves as executive director of the foundation.
Hammatt said the Eisenhower Presidential Library/Museum is a federal entity under the federal archives, records and administration agency.
“I am a federal employee. Meredith is part of the Eisenhower Foundation, which is a 501c3 organization,” Hammatt said, explaining the foundation has several missions which involve public programming and exhibits.
“We have a tandem mission, but we don’t do exactly the same thing,” she said.
Rural Abilene resident Laurie Megan Armstrong, who attends and speaks at nearly every meeting, asked what the community could do to get the Eisenhower facility open more hours.
“I have spoken with Sen. (Jerry) Moran. He has pushed to have the Eisenhower Center open. Is there something we could do to make a move?” Armstrong asked. “The backbone of our community revolves around the Eisenhower. We would like to assist.”
Hammatt replied that Armstrong’s offer was “incredibly kind” and said her team in Abilene has been working with Sen. Moran’s team in Washington to move forward. Hammatt said she would bring Armstrong’s idea up with Sleichter to see if they can come up with “something creative.”
