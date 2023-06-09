Paint-by-number might not always make it into an art museum exhibit but they do make up the bulk of a new exhibit at the Eisenhower Museum.

These are not just any paint-by-number pieces, they were painted by members of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s administration and others who visited the White House when he was there.

 

