Paint-by-number might not always make it into an art museum exhibit but they do make up the bulk of a new exhibit at the Eisenhower Museum.
These are not just any paint-by-number pieces, they were painted by members of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s administration and others who visited the White House when he was there.
“I was something of a hobby painter himself,” said William Snyder, curator at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home. “He never did paint-by-numbers. He always did original oil on canvas himself. When he got to the White House, he'd been painting for a few years as a hobby, as a form of relaxation.”
Eisenhower was president from 1953 to 1961. During that time social changes were happening across the country. For the first time, people were finding themselves with enough leisure time and money to indulge in hobbies, Snyder said.
“So, you get everything from Frisbees and Hula Hoops to the rise of the popularity of golf and bowling,” he said. “Things like paint-by-numbers or wood burning kits became very popular in the 1950s as well. Those types of leisure activities really only start in the 1950s If you think about it, before then most people had to work 80 hours a week just to survive. And they had just enough money to feed themselves, feed their families, maybe have someplace to live.”
Knowing Eisenhower liked painting, Thomas Stevens, an appointment secretary, hatched a plan. He passed out paint-by-number kits to visitors to the Oval Office with the request that they do the art and return the painting to him.
It took eight years to build the collection but the first few arrived in time for Ike’s first Christmas in the White House.
“Apparently by all accounts, Ike just loved it and got a huge laugh out of it and thought it was great,” Snyder said.
Even for paint-by-number, some of the pieces show a higher level of artistic skill than others. Whether they had ever held a paintbrush in their hand or not, it wasn’t the quality of the paintings that Snyder wanted to feature. When putting together the exhibit he said he wanted to showcase who the people were who took their time to create paintings for Eisenhower.
“We're talking about the head of the Secret Service who's protecting the president,” he said. “We've got the attorney general of the United States. We've got adviser Nelson Rockefeller, we've got secretary of the treasury, we've got secretary of the interior. I think he was touched that … the secretary of the army, the postmaster general, his own brother Milton, who served as an adviser to Ike all took their time, their personal time to do this.”
It wasn’t members of his administration who gifted him paintings. Broadway star Ethel Merman has a painting in the exhibit. There’s also a painting by Ezra Taft Benson, a cousin of Robert Taft, who was an opponent of Eisenhower in the 1952 primary election.
About a third of the exhibit are of paintings from people who knew their way around a paintbrush and canvas. Rather than presenting a paint-by-number gift they gave an original, including Thomas Stevens.
One of the original pieces of art came from the daughter of one of Ike’s advisors. As a young artist she showcased what could be accomplished with a medium that was new in the art world — acrylic paint.
From a distance the piece looks like a mosaic. However, it is small squares of acrylic paint on clear plastic.
“Acrylic paint was very new,” Snyder said. “She really chose, I think, especially for a young person, she chose a great medium to use because she did this under underwater scene … it's nice and shiny and shimmery just because it's plastic paint on plastic. It was a very ingenious sort of approach, and well done again for a young woman.”
The paintings fort the exhibit were chosen based on who painted them, some were obviously amateurs but so was Ike.
“Ike himself called his own paintings, his daubs,” Snyder said. “He once told a reporter, ‘Son, they would have burned this s**t a long time ago, if I wasn't president to the United States.”
The exhibit will be up through the end of the year.
