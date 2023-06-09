Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.