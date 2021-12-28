While linemen traveled between Kansas cities and towns trying to get power back on line, Kansas residents tried to wait patiently and some even helped out their community by volunteering deep coolers or other tools.
After the storm, Evergy Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley spoke to Kansas news stations about the damages and how long it will take to get power back on throughout the state. Caisley attributed the slow wait time for repairs was due to the resources being stretched throughout Evergy’s service area from Oklahoma to Nebraska.
While customer service officers handled calls about outages, Evergy Operation Manager Mike Bowers focused on guiding his teams out and on the roads safely to fix the lines.
“We build our lines to withstand storms and adverse weather, but when you have 80, 90, 100 mile an hour winds,” Bowers said. “We had tree limbs and debris blowing off sheds and stuff that also get into our powerlines.”
As a power company, Evergy belongs to a mutual aid group to assist each other through massive storms and natural disasters.
“We belong to a mutual aid group that other companies have pledged their resources to us in the event of a major storm like we just had,” Evergy’s Operation Manager Mike Bowers said. “So not only do we build our system to withstand adverse weather, we also have contingency plans with other utilities to lend assistance, which is the most important thing when you have all kinds of damage like that.”
In the end, Evergy followed its emergency plans and worked through the outages in the proper order. Bowers wanted to comment about understanding the work behind getting power back on for towns.
“I’m not a patient guy, and I get it when the lights are out,” Bowers said. “It’s a big disruption to our lifestyle, and nobody likes their lifestyle disrupted, I mean, especially if it’s really hot, and food’s gonna spoil or it’s really cold and pipes are gonna freeze. But I think what people need to understand is the utility companies, what we do can be hazardous. We have to be at the top of our game, and I will never trade safety for speed, the safety of my guys are at the forefront all the time. So sometimes it just takes a while, it’s systematic, how we do it, we have people all over the system, we can’t just start turning lines on, and not know where everybody’s at. So it seems like sometimes it’s taken forever, but there’s a method to the madness. It’s all wrapped up in the safety of getting stuff done.”
