Dickinson County announced a couple changes to its operations Monday morning due to the COVID-19 exposure risk, according to County Administrator Brad Homman.
The Transfer Station, located at 2363 Jeep Road, will remain open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but will now close on Saturdays until further notice.
Household Hazardous Waste service and Noxious Weed Chemical sales (typically available through the Environmental Services Department) will not be offered until further notice.
The closure (of those services) and the hour change is “due to the extra exposure these functions cause for our staff and the public,” Homman said.
Screening
questions
at courthouse
Although the Dickinson County Courthouse was closed to the public last week, county residents needing to conduct business have been able to enter the courthouse by appointment.
However, before being allowed inside, those entering must answer five screening questions:
1. Have you traveled to any of these locations since March 15: Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington or Colorado?
2. Have you been in either Johnson or Wyandotte counties in Kansas recently?
Yes or No
3. Have you been on a cruise ship or traveled out of the country after March 15?
Yes or No
4. Have you had a fever or cough now or anytime in the past 24 hours?
Yes or No
5. Are you taking any medications to control a fever?
Yes or No.
“We will continue to do this as well as take temperatures to insure they (people entering) do not have a fever,” Homman said. “As a precaution, we are also going to begin taking the temperatures of every staff member as they come to work and enter the courthouse until further notice.”
