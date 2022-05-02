Enterprise saw the return of a festival this past Saturday with the Enterprise Spring Festival. The event featured a car show and vendors from as far as Topeka in the Enterprise City Park. Enterprise Parks and Recreation organized the festival.
“It’s been really good. Everybody showed that we thought was going to be here. We have an abundance of cars and tractors. It’s been really really humbling that everybody’s coming out and helping us wake up Enterprise and getting it back to being a town that people want to come and visit,” said Annebelle Eaton, member of Enterprise Parks and Recreation.
While Enterprise has had festivals in the past, this is the town’s first spring festival, said Eaton and Austin Anders, a member of Enterprise Parks and Recreation. The organization hopes to continue this festival for years to come, and Eaton said she wants to see it grow “bigger and bigger.”
The car show featured 42 vehicles in total. The majority of vehicles there were vintage cars, and some people showed off tractors. A fire truck and a modified hearse also appeared. Parks and Recreation gave awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The awards were donated by Dickinson County Bank. Every car owner received a placard, donated by Abilene Tree Care, for participation. Winning first was a 1933 Plymouth, owned by Norris Peterson Jr.
The Plymouth is a project Peterson has been working on for 13 years. The Plymouth used to be decaying in a barn before Peterson bought the car and completely renovated it into a hot rod.
“I worked at Abilene Machine for about almost 40 years. I painted a lot of tractors for them, but my passion was always street rods,” Peterson said. “I got into bodyworks to paint my own cars. Been doing it ever since.”
A 1960 C1 Chevrolet Corvette, owned by Marty and Pete White, won 2nd place, and a 1965 Pontiac GTO, owned by Rick Lake, won 3rd place.
48 vendors set up shop at the festival, selling arts, crafts and food. The Hoffman Grist Mill was also open during the festival and was selling Bison burgers and offering tours of the mill.
