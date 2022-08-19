Enterprise

The attendees of the Enterprise Talks event broke up into circles to talk about the importance of after school activities.

 Ed Boice

Gathered in the basement of Enterprise Seventh Day Adventist Church, over 30 people discussed the benefit of after-school programs for Enterprise Rocks’ first Enterprise Talks. This is the first event in the community discussion and fundraiser series for the group. Afton Diehl, principle of Enterprise and Blue Ridge Elementary School.

Diehl presented her school’s new after-hours program, which will contain a study hall, snacks and time outdoors.

 

