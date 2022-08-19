Gathered in the basement of Enterprise Seventh Day Adventist Church, over 30 people discussed the benefit of after-school programs for Enterprise Rocks’ first Enterprise Talks. This is the first event in the community discussion and fundraiser series for the group. Afton Diehl, principle of Enterprise and Blue Ridge Elementary School.
Diehl presented her school’s new after-hours program, which will contain a study hall, snacks and time outdoors.
“The district and I saw a need for this program for Enterprise Elementary,” Diehl said. “We want to provide a safe and supportive environment for our students outside of a typical school day.”
The audience then organized into several groups to discuss the positive results of after-school programs.
After the discussion, the group asked for money to help parents pay who need help paying for the Enterprise and Blue Ridge Elementary School’s after-school program. The churches also donated snacks to the elementary school. The churches also provided desserts.
The purpose of the event is self-explanatory: for people in the community to talk about various aspects of the community, said Keith Acker, pastor at Seventh Day Adventist. Each event will host a speaker who is working and a part of the Enterprise community. Enterprise Talks will be 5:30 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
“One thing that we felt coming out of COVID was isolation, and we’re trying to build community,” Acker said.
Enterprise Rocks consists the three churches in Enterprise, Enterprise Community Church, Enterprise Seventh Day Adventist Church and First Baptist Church. The churches created the group to create activities for children in the community to build relationships with the children, Acker said. The group started last year.
“The three pastors in the area got together, and we were praying about the kids. Most of our churches don’t have any kids. A lot of these kids are growing up without church,” Acker said. “So we thought, ‘what could we do,’ and we decided let’s get together and let’s do some stuff.”
Enterprise Rocks’ next event will be a Community Back to School Bash this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Enterprise City Park.
