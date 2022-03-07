“We haven’t had a fall festival for like two, three years now. Now since the fall festival and a bunch of factors are kind of history, and we aren’t around fall time, why not start something fresh and new,” said Issac Lake, member of the Enterprise Recreation Commission.
The Enterprise Recreation Commission has started a new event: the Enterprise Pancake Feed. Taking place March 5 at the Enterprise Community Building, more than 70 people arrived for breakfast.
The feed is meant for the community and the commission to socialize, said Annabelle Eaton, member of the commission. All five members of the commission created and served breakfast from 8-11 a.m. that Saturday. The meal consisted of sausage, scrambled eggs and, of course, pancakes all for free while asking for donations.
Austin Anders, member of the commission, said the proceedings will go toward projects the commission is preparing, such as fixing the bridges and park benches in the Enterprise Ecological Park and installing park equipment meant for children to enjoy.
The members of the Enterprise Recreation Commission are Anders, Lake, Eaton, Joan Phillips and Tim Rutz. The commission is looking for active members.
