Enterprise Elementary School has received funding from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to cover to cover the costs for more students to attend the after-school program.
On an average day the program has about four to six students attend but that number jumps when there are special activities planned, said at Diana June, second grade teacher and after school program lead.
“In November when we did pie making, we had 25 kids come,” June said. “When we did a cookie decorating, we had another 25 so, it just depends. When Deputy (Bandon) Depew is here we tend to have usually about 10 or 12 kids that come.”
The fee for attending is $5 per day. June said the fee is enough to keep some families from letting their children attend. She heard about a grant opportunity from Leslie Hoffman, IKEducator with the Eisenhower Foundation.
On Hoffman’s advice she contacted Elizabeth Weese at the community foundation, even though it was outside of the grant cycle.
“I told her about the after-school program, and how it’s funded by students paying to come but we’re a low socioeconomic school,” June said. “Parents don’t have a lot of resources. And we have a lot of kids going home alone, not getting snacks in the afternoon, and we would like to be able to fund it for the remainder of the year.”
If she could get $5,000, the money would pay for 10 scholarships for 10 students to get through the end of the school year.
“I got three donors that will do $1,000 each,” Weese said. “Then we’re coming in as the community foundation to pick up the (remaining). We were going to get the funds from somewhere, because it’s important enough to get that program established.”
The program gives children a safe place before their parents come home for work. But more than that, June said they see academic and behavioral issues improve when students attend.
On a typical day they start with a snack, which June’s daughter Jenna June, 10, said her favorite part of program.
“It’s all really fun though, there’s lots of activities,” Jenna said.
After snacks, the children go outside before spending about 20 to 30 minutes on homework. If they don’t have homework, they read.
“Data shows that kids who are read with 20 minutes a day have an increase of about 1 million words per year,” she said. “They’re exposed to more words, so they become better readers. If you were to count that extra 20 minutes up through sixth grade, that’s an extra 60 school days.”
By having a structured time for homework, children are more likely to get it done. June said she has seen marked improvement in the students who attend regularly.
“When we first started the program and the kids had to sit down and do homework, there was a little bit of a struggle,” she said. “They were like, ‘I don’t want to do homework. I’ve been in school all day.’ Now we sit down and get it done.”
She spoke of one first grader who balked at the beginning of the year, it would take her the full 20 minutes to get through her work. Now the child whips through it in 10 minutes.
“It also takes a little bit of the burden off of parents who are working eight to 10-hour days,” she said. “Then they get home and you have dinner and baths and bed and it’s just 20 minutes that they don’t have to fight with them. They actually get to enjoy their kids. That’s kind of we want — to support that family life because family life is important.”
When homework is done, the children can choose from an assortment of games or STEM activities. The game time is what 7-year-old Isabel Mae looks forward to.
“Chutes and Ladders is my favorite,” she said.
Although it’s not required, many times the older children will help and play with the younger ones, which helps develop their leadership skills, June said.
Parents can sign up their children by calling the school office and making sure there are openings for the afternoon. Sometimes a parent will call at the last minute because they end up having to work late.
When they have special events, the school personnel will send home flyers with the students and advertise it on Facebook because they occasionally will have to put a cap on the number of students they can accept. If a guest is bringing materials to hand out, they need to know how many children there will be.
“When I was doing pie making, I paid for that myself out of my own pocket,” June said. “I had to put a cap on it based on how much I was willing to spend.”
Whether they are serving the maximum number of children or only four or five, the program is about keeping children safe, letting them have fun, learning new skills and enhancing their academics. That is why June is pleased the community foundation found the funds to help them expand the program in Enterprise.
