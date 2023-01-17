Depew leads a virtual field trip at Enterprise Elementary School

Dickinson County Deputy Brandon Depew leads a virtual field trip to the county dispatch center at Enterprise Elementary School Jan. 12. With a grant from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County the program can expand and provide scholarships for children who want to attend the afterschool program.

 Gail Parsons

Enterprise Elementary School has received funding from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to cover to cover the costs for more students to attend the after-school program.

On an average day the program has about four to six students attend but that number jumps when there are special activities planned, said at Diana June, second grade teacher and after school program lead. 

 

