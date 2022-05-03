During the Enterprise Spring Festival April 30, Enterprise Parks and Recreation Commission announced a fundraiser plan to build a new playground in the Enterprise City Park. The commission is planning on doing three phases of the plan. For the first phase of replacing the playground equipment, the goal of this fundraiser is $50,000.
“The (merry-go-round) is all bent and cattle-whompy, so it doesn’t spin very well. The slippery slide up there is made of wood and there’s a lot of slivers and some things,” said Austin Anders, member of the commission. “Part of it’s a safety deal, and part of it’s (to) give the park a fresh look.”
The aim for this phase is to replace the old playground equipment. The commission may add more equipment if funds allow, said Anders.
Sponsorships for amounts of $1,000 and above will be recognized with plaques that will be installed with the new playground equipment. Gold level is $2,000 and above. Silver level is between $2,000-$1,500. Bronze level is between $1,500-$1,000.
“If you look at other small towns like Clay Center and Abilene — and I think Herington even has a really nice park — you then compare that to Enterprise, and it’s like ‘come on guys, we can do better for our kids.’ We owe it to them. They’re growing up in a little town. We need to take pride in it,” said Annabelle Eaton, member of the commission
The project will be funded solely from donations, said Eaton and Anders. Currently, the city of Enterprise is not contributing toward the project. Anders said the commission will be going over what equipment
Anders and Eaton said to make out checks to the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Commission and note the money is for the fundraiser. All donors will receive a non-profit donation receipt. For more information, call Enterprise City Hall at 785-263-8323.
“It’s one of those things we can look at as a community project, which is something we haven’t had in a long time around here,” Anders said.
