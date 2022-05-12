Shannon Stites, née Jackson, is the CFO for Huhtamaki North America, a branch of global food packaging specialist Huhtamaki Oyj. During the Kansas State University College of Business’ Scholarship & Awards Gala April 19, the college honored Stites for her career in accounting by inducting her into their Accounting Hall of Fame.
“It’s an honor. It’s not something I was expecting and not something I set out to achieve, so it’s great to get recognition from things I was doing in my natural career,” Stites said.
Stites grew up in Enterprise and attended school in the Chapman School District. Her interest in accounting began after she took a career aptitude test, in which her result was accounting. Influenced by the test, she took her first accounting class in high school which was focused on bookkeeping.
“I have a numbers mentality where numbers intrigued me from a skillset perspective. I’ve been analytical and was always good at math,” Stites said.
She decided to attend K-State after her own experiences with the college through different school programs and because it was a semi-local school. She started as a major in accounting and ended with a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in accounting.
Accounting is a career Stites strongly encourages because it can be “very versatile” in business generally. Learning to account teaches the processes that dictate how a business financially operates.
“Through that, you get a broad perspective on how a business operates. With that, you can step into a lot of different roles,” she said.
Stites said her willingness to move and take on additional responsibilities led her to opportunities she “could have never imagined.” Once graduated, Stites became a certified public accountant for Ernst & Young in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and eventually in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she was promoted to assurance partner. Shortly after being promoted, she moved to work at EY’s main headquarters in New York City to work on a project involving assisting companies with the conversion from the United States to international accounting principles. She then transferred to Kansas City to be closer to home.
“I wanted to raise my kids in the Midwest, and likely it was either going to be Minneapolis or Chicago. Turns out, when the project ended a little bit earlier than (EY) were expecting, there was an opportunity in Kansas City, I think only because when I went to New York I said ‘if you’re going to send me out to the Midwest, if it’s not Minneapolis, could it be Kansas City.’ I didn’t think I would get it.”
In the Kansas City branch, Stites became a leader in a few different areas of EY. She accepted her current job of CFO for Huhtamaki North America in 2017.
Looking back while creating her reflection speech at the K-State Gala, Stites said her family has played a huge part in how her life has turned out. With her two older brothers, Stites as a child used to follow them in sports, clubs and other activities they were doing.
“As my brother said that evening (at the Gala), he said ‘you followed us into all those activities, but you were always wanting to do better than us.’ So that allowed for some competitiveness with it.”
Stites also appreciates her parents’, Ray and Phyllis Jackson, role in instilling the values she holds today. The family served their community in several ways while Stites was growing up, by mowing lawns, manning the concession stands during baseball games, delivering newspapers and other jobs around Enterprise.
“(My father’s) the hardest working person I have ever met,” she said. “He demonstrated one works hard, doesn’t complain.”
Stites currently lives in Overland Park with her husband Ross and her two children.
