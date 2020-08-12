A 33-year-old Enterprise man pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs in Dickinson County District Court Tuesday afternoon in a case involving a crash that killed a 37-year-old Enterprise man in July 2019.
Magistrate Judge Keith Collett delayed sentencing of Jordan Brackett which could include up to 18 months jail time until 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 for the defendant to receive a blood and alcohol evaluation.
Kurtis Nitz was killed when he was ejected from a 2000 Ford. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle was northbound on Rain Road when the tire left the roadway on the east shoulder. The vehicle then went into the ditch, rolling.
[censored][censored][censored] since when does a felon get released of all charges out of Geary County possession of gun possession of drug paraphernalia felon with a gun interference with the law of Siri and now he gets released for murder only in Abilene will Snitch like this be OR bonded and walking the streets.
I was in there on a million-dollar bond in the same judge would increase it $100 each time we try to lower it for braking a no contact order only in this shady backwoods town be okay with this.... see you on the flip side big bro
