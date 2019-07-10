CHAPMAN — A 37-year-old Enterprise man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Rain Road near 2300 Avenue on Monday.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, the crash happened south of Chapman and is still being investigated.
Kurtis Nitz was killed when he was ejected from a 2000 Ford. At 1:20 p.m., the vehicle was northbound on Rain Road when the tire left the roadway on the east shoulder. The vehicle then went into the west ditch, rolling.
Jordan Brackett was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, and he was in good condition Tuesday morning.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is still investigating who was driving and seat belt usage.
