Editor’s Note: In the Feb. 17, 2022 edition of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, a story titled “Meahl plans to walk entire 2,193 mile-long Appalachian Trail” was published. The Reflector-Chronicle ran an update from Meahl in the May 20th edition of the paper. This is a followup to that story, contributed by Meahl himself.
Through Saturday, June 18 I have hiked 740 miles on the Appalachian Trail. At May 15th the total was 281 miles. Both miles include the 9 mile approach trail. During that time there were very enjoyable days, days where you just put one foot in front of the other to continue pursuing the ultimate destination of Mount Katahdin in Maine, and days that weren’t so enjoyable but were memorable because of the hardships endured and overcome.
First, the disappointing story is that my hiking partner and mentor on this task, Brian Cook, formerly from Detroit, Kansas, the US Army, Great Plains Manufacturing, and now a missionary in Guatemala developed sciatic nerve pain in his back. He had difficulty sleeping at night due to the back pain and in the morning one leg was numb. By the time we got to Damascus, Virginia he said that he needed a few days off to see if his back pain would dissipate. I had a post office drop to pick up in the community of Troutdale about 30 miles up the road, so I hiked that direction after we had a thoroughly satisfying large breakfast in the Damascus Diner on June 1st. On June 2nd Brian texted me that he had spoken with a neurologist at the VA hospital in Wichita and was told that he should leave the trail and be examined. He accepted the doctor’s judgement and is now back in Abilene getting testing done. Given my complete inexperience at backpacking prior to the start of this adventure Brian’s mentoring was a godsend. I’m indebted to him for his help, and when I make it to Katahdin part of the credit will belong to him, some to the Lord, and a smaller part to myself.
So the last 459 miles had some difficult days, the kind that make you wonder why in the world you’re doing this crazy undertaking, but also give you satisfaction at the end of the day because you didn’t quit. There is satisfaction in overcoming obstacles. Two noteworthy days of this nature with Brian readily come to mind, and coincidentally they were on consecutive days. On May 25th we were headed to Roan Mountain Shelter. We seldom stay in shelters because they’re noisy, have limited privacy, and usually contain mice. Where there are mice, I can attest that there can also be snakes. The tail end of that hike had a 4.2 mile uphill. It wasn’t a gradual 2 or 3% grade, it was on the order of 550 to 600 feet of uphill per mile. It took us 3 hours to accomplish that part of the hike. Then at the higher altitude the temperature dropped, the wind kicked in, and a bit of rain added frosting to the cake. The shelter fortunately was a double-decker and roughly 12 of us called that shelter home for the night.
The next day had more serious challenges. On May 26th we hiked 16.3 miles. It rained all day, and there is nothing particularly noteworthy about the fact that it rains in the Appalachian Mountains - they get a lot more rain that we do in Kansas. But the temperature started out around 55 to 60 degrees, had moderate wind, and as the day progressed things deteriorated. Probably around 2:30 pm we were in a forest (also very common in the Appalachians) up high and actually had a cell phone signal. By this time the wind had picked up velocity, running around 40 mph, and the temperature was in the forties. I called a hostel that was close to the blacktop road at 16.3 miles, but when the weather is bad the hostels are always full. No luck there, but they did reluctantly give me the phone number for a hostel 25 miles north of them. Before the 2nd call was completed, 2 other wayward souls, a man named Alex and a new college graduate with a trail name Mighty Mouse caught up to us.This hostel, Black Bear Resort had 1 cabin and 1 apartment available and we snapped them up. But we still had over 4 miles to hike before we would reach the road.
No sooner had we left the forest and entered the bald (grassy mountain tops with no trees) when the wind velocity increased to, seriously 60 to 80 mph, and the rain changed to a mixture of rain and sleet, and the temperature was perhaps 40 degrees. The wind was so strong that it would blow you off of the trail. And for myself being pretty nearsighted and the horizontal rain pelting my glasses I couldn’t hardly tell where I was going. I believe that I fell in the mud 3 times in less than 30 minutes. Brian is a strong hiker, and I could more or less stay up with him, but we had to stop regularly for Alex and Mighty Mouse to catch up because we were concerned for their welfare as well. Happily on the last 3/4 of a mile we were in timber going downhill and the wind abated. And just at the time we hit the highway the hostel’s van showed up! It’s amazing how much better you feel when you’re in a warm vehicle after experiencing that kind of weather. Later we found out that the 4 of us were probably the only ones out there in that late afternoon. After a stop at a McDonalds drive thru, and arrival at the hostel and warm showers and dry clothes all was well with the world again.
Three of my favorite days:
May 30th because it involved .... food! When you’re hiking all day you don’t get good, home cooked meals. Something as simple as a double cheeseburger with all of the trimmings you could every want tastes just as good a filet mignon, which happens to be my favorite cut of steak. I noticed on my FarOut trail app that a comment was posted about a hostel operator with a trail name of Rabbit. The user comment said that Rabbit took he and his hiking partner to Burger King for double cheeseburgers. I called Rabbit to inquire about staying at his hostel and the Burger King. He said that there was no such thing as Burger King in Shady Valley, Tennessee but that there was a diner with pretty good food that might, might be open if we could get to the trailhead before 6:30 pm. We raced and made it to the road by 6:25 only to be told by Rabbit that he thought that the diner was closed because they didn’t answer their phone. Nonetheless he drove us there, and the only reason that they didn’t answer the phone is that they were outside grilling hamburgers! We each had huge double cheeseburgers, fries, coleslaw, and all the trimmings that you could ever want you put on the burgers yourself. That was really satisfying.
June 3rd I hiked through the Grayson Highlands. They have a herd of wild ponies (that aren’t really very wild) and that park area has really nice vistas to go along with the ponies.
June 4th and 5th together were great days. On the 4th I hiked 25 miles, Brian had been gone for 2 days. I was in a hurry to get to a federal location that had a visitor center with an outdoor phone where hikers could order pizza to be delivered. I got there too late to order take pizza unless I wanted to pay $35 for 1 pizza. I didn’t. But on the exterior of the wall the agency had a list of shuttle drivers, and the first one that I called came and picked me up and delivered me to town and a hiker motel. The gentleman wouldn’t take a penny for his service. On the 5th I walked a quarter mile to attend church. After the service a couple who sat in front of me and suggested that I might have lunch with them. There are a lot of gracious people in the world and as it developed they have adult children who lived just miles from my maternal grandparents in Indiana. On the 6th Bryan actually picked me up, stopped at McDonalds for coffee, and delivered me to my trailhead.
There are several more instances that I could relate, but I’ll save it for a later update. I do envision that by June 30th I will have completed all 550 miles of Virginia, all 7 miles of West Virginia, and likely be in Maryland. I sincerely appreciate the prayers and best wishes from friends and folks reading these narratives!
