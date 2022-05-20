Editor’s Note: In the Feb. 17, 2022 edition of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, a story titled “Meahl plans to walk entire 2,193 mile-long Appalachian Trail” was published. This is a followup to that story, contributed by Meahl himself.
Sunday, May 15 — 24 days on the Appalachian Trail
The AT runs through 14 states and covers 2193 miles. Personally I call it 2200 miles because the Approach Trail at Amicalola Falls is 8.8 miles. You don’t have to start there if you drive to Springer Mountain, the southern terminus, but that seems like cheating on the experience to me. So Brian Cook, my faithful bird dog Pat and I started at Amicalola where we got our thru hiker numbers, 3052 and 3053. We started the approach on Friday, April 22nd at 5:30 p.m. You have to climb about 705 stair steps on the approach. It was hot, muggy, and darned humbling. We just went four miles that night, and the next morning we reached Springer Mountain at noon.
Today, on May 15 we had a very short hike of three and a half miles from our campsite to the trail town of Hot Springs, North Carolina. By far our shortest day of the trek it is nice to be in a historic Victorian house built in 1840 for a rest day. We will also take a zero day on the 16th of May as my 67 year old legs really will like a break. The 16th will be our first zero hiking day since we began 24 days ago. Counting the approach we have logged 284 miles.
So what’s it like hiking that far (and we intend to get all the way to Maine)? First it’s more difficult that Brian and I imagined. He’s ex-military and currently serves as a missionary with his wife Terry in Guatemala where he got to train by hiking volcanoes. Me, I had been running for a good year in advance of the trek, using the stair stepper and lifting weights at Impact Sports with my backpack on, and hiking around the countryside of Enterprise with my dogs and backpack on. Brian is an experienced hiker; I was a complete neophyte. The first eight days were a real learning experience for me, and Brian was (is) a great teacher. What you can’t really comprehend from reading books written by successful thru hikers and watching YouTube videos on the subject is just how hard the beginning 125 miles are. In spite of training faithfully in flatland country, hiking 8 to 10 hours a day from 8 to 20 miles a day (we are at the point where we can typically cover 17 to 20 miles a day now) on daily uphill climbs of up to 5,000 feet and downhills of about the same going over large, slippery rocks, roots that try their best to help you stumble and fall, man-made steps that are significantly taller than you would encounter in a house or building, and some places where you have to scale boulders by hand is ... well challenging. That’s one of the reasons why so many people who intend to thru hike give up. At the end of each day you are glad to take your boots off, eat a meal of Knorr Pasta or Spanish Rice or a burrito with Starkist Tuna inside it, and go to bed! I’m usually sound asleep by 7:30 p.m.
What about the people you encounter? There seems to be a wide demographic of people hiking the trail. We’ve met several ex-military who were perhaps exorcising demons. On our second day we met an ex-military gentleman who was carrying an unbelievably heavy load. When we first came upon him on the trail he had so much stuff that it wouldn’t all fit in his backpack and he carried some of it with one hand. He was carrying initially nearly 100 pounds, which isn’t even close to sustainable. We saw him at camp that night and he shed 50 pounds. We heard later that he developed shin splints and hope that he recovers and succeeds. We’ve seen retired, semi-retired folks, much younger kids (kids to me given my advanced age!) newlyweds, young adults out of college who want to do this before embarking on careers, and even a few people older than myself! As someone who was a very competent track athlete in my younger days I can sure see an advantage to having younger legs. But as Brian and I have discussed, we haven’t been passed by anyone 50 or older, though we have passed plenty of them. But as the saying on the trail goes, “you hike your own hike.” I have to commend anyone who has the tenacity to undertake this hike.
The townfolks that we have met in places where we have spent the night are pretty helpful to thru hikers. In Franklin, Georgia when I was checking out at the Dollar General (usually the most common place to resupply for food) the lady behind offered, and I accepted a ride back to my motel. But the most touching act of kindness, one that I will never forget was on Friday, May 6. Brian and I had been hiking in rain all morning. Around 1 pm we got to a shelter that was pretty filled with younger people in their 20’s. Shelters seem to be a place where marijuana and profanity are commonplace. It wasn’t an atmosphere that we cared for, and while we were there a 55 something southbound hiker came in to escape the rain as well.
After an hour or so the rain broke, Brian and I headed north, the other gentleman headed south. We made 2 miles before the rain and wind really cut loose. At five miles, and 5:30 p.m. we hit a blacktop road where I hoped to hitch us a ride while Brian scouted for a flat place to pitch our tents. We had tried unsuccessfully to text a hikers’ hostel about two miles north of the road but our text messages probably never got through due to the remoteness of the area. A UPS van drove north of me, and about 10 minutes later he came back south, and he asked where we were headed. When I told him we hoped to get to the hostel he said he would drive up there and check, but UPS rules prevented him from giving us a ride. He returned shortly thereafter with the news that the hostel was full and couldn’t take us. He then suggested that if we hiked two miles south to the stop sign and turned left there would be a motel about a quarter mile down that road. We had already hiked 17.5 miles to that point, and another two and a quarter didn’t seem very appealing. Hypothermia didn’t seem fun either (the temperature as in the low 40’s). We stood around for five more minutes when a gentleman is a red Hyundai Sonata drove past us, then proceeded to back up. He said “You guys don’t look so good. Can I help?”
His name is Chip Williams. He is an electrical engineer, lives three hours from Atlanta but he and his wife live in Graham County Georgia. I explained our dilemma and he emptied his front and back seat of gear and clothing to his trunk and proceeded to take us to the motel. The motel had about seven small cabins — no cars parked in front of any of them but the proprietor said she was sorry, but her whole family was coming and she couldn’t let us stay. Greatly saddened by this misfortune I told Chip the news. His reply? “Well I think that the first thing that we need to do is get you guys to my house and get you fed a good dinner, then we’ll figure out what to do next.” When we pulled into his garage I opined that I hoped his wife wouldn’t be too upset at uninvited guests. Chip said “Don’t worry, I’ll tell her first.” To say that this couple was an answer to our fervent prayers is a big understatement. Jeanne offered us hot showers which we eagerly accepted while she prepared a gourmet dinner. On the trail I’ve gone as long as nine days without bathing because... you can’t. You learn to embrace discomfort on the trail.
But the neat things were: 1) Chip and Jeanne still have a close relationship with their church in Atlanta. Coincidentally Chip and his father have lived in Guatemala, and his Atlanta church buys 40,000 pounds of green coffee beans every year at three times the price that Starbucks pays as a missionary effort. As I noted previously, Brian and his wife serve as missionaries in Guatemala. Jeanne works as a tax preparer, and I have been in the tax business for 21 years now. The two people in Guatemala who oversee the coffee bean purchases are also named Jeff & Brian. Go figure. God answers prayers! They have a friend a mile up the road that owns an AirBnb, and it was not booked that night, so we had a place to stay! Saturday morning Chip picked us up and drove us to our trailhead, and then on Sunday picked us up at Fontana Dam so that we could attend his church service and then drove us back to our Sunday trailhead at the start of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Chip owns two airplanes, and I gratefully told him that if he and his wife would like to stay in the oceanfront house that Beth and I own in Maine I would gladly offer him a few days there at no cost to he and Jeanne.
So thus far it’s been a satisfying trip. My only regret is that Pat, my four-legged buddy who has never been concerned with eating wouldn’t hardly eat anything except tuna inside a burrito, cheese, sausage, or energy bars, which she mostly insisted on being hand fed. So after about 120 miles a former lieutenant for Brian in his military days picked her up and drove her to his house in Knoxville. Then my brother drove from Lexington, KY the next day (a Friday) to pick her up, and Beth (my much better half) left work early Friday and drove to Lexington to pick her up. My brother said that she ate the hamburger he fed her ravenously after getting to his house.
