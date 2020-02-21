A 31-year-old Enterprise man is accused of unintentionally killing a passenger in a single-vehicle rollover last July 8.
According to charges filed in Dickinson County District Court Friday, Jordan P. Brackett allegedly operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the 2000 Ford left the roadway and rolled on Rain Road near 2300 Avenue.
Kurtis Nitz was killed in the crash and Brackett was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.
Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating who was driving the vehicle when it crashed.
Involuntary manslaughter carries a minimum sentence of 38 months to 43 months in prison.
