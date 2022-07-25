Enterprise Estates Nursing Center is happy and proud to announce the successful completion of the annual survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to determine if the facility is in compliance with Federal Participation requirements related to 42 C.F. R. S483.80 for vaccine requirements.
This survey is given to all facilities who meet the pertinent provisions of Sections 1819 and 1919 of the Social Security Act. Each facility is to be in substantial compliance with each of the requirements for long term care facilities as establishes by the Secretary of Health and Human Services in order to qualify to participate in a skilled nursing facility in the Medicare a program and as a nursing facility in the Medicaid program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.