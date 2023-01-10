Enterprise city officials met with the Enterprise Recreational Commission at the Enterprise Community Center Jan. 5, to discuss their proposal for the new playground they are trying to put in at Enterprise Park. The commission recently received a $50,000 donation from local woman Virginia Hoffman for the new equipment. With the donation, the commission believes they are set to move forward with the first phase of the project.
There are three phases in their playground project. Each phase is when the commission hits a $50,000 mark out of their total $150,000 goal.
“The original plan was to find a way to fundraise $150,000. We decided to break it up into three different phases so the kids can enjoy the new equipment and not have to wait for us to collect all of the money at once,” said Enterprise Recreation Commission Member Annabelle Eaton.
Eaton said that the cost for GameTime to come to install the new playground would be about $19,000. She also said that GameTime told her the equipment is, “pretty much plug and play.”
The city would have to do the groundwork, such as tearing down the old park equipment and leveling the ground. The city would have to spend money additionally to the estimated $19,000 they are spending to have the company construct a new playground.
At this point, the group had its first disagreement. Eaton wasn’t quite sure about the amount of manpower and time they would need to apply to get the job done, and concerns grew from City Superintendent Damon Greep.
“Well, manpower and time are manageable things, the biggest concern, and I’m not saying I’m not interested in doing this, is what if this is a company that is used to selling and building these things and it seems a little eerie,” Greep said.
Annabelle Eaton replied by saying GameTime is a national company, implying that there shouldn’t be any concerns with anything that may seem finicky regarding the company.
Eaton said it would take six to eight weeks for GameTime to bring the equipment in, but she offered another route they could take to bring the equipment to Enterprise.
“The equipment would be coming out of Louisiana I believe, so if we wanted to drive down there and pick up the equipment ourselves to try and cut down on the shipping costs, we can,” Eaton said.
Greep suggested that he could haul the equipment with his truck and trailer, and Eaton pitched in the idea of using her pickup truck as well.
The council then went over the groundwork that needed to be done to install the new playground.
Preparing the grounds for the equipment to be put in is necessary to do before the equipment comes to Enterprise. This means tearing down the old equipment and operating a skid steer to make the park’s ground more level. For the latter, this appeared to be a task they could handle on their own, or call in a local contractor. City Council member Joe Grant wondered if they could do it themselves.
“We can scrape dirt. I’m not saying we can’t scrape dirt, but it’s how well do we scrape dirt and how level do the grounds need to be for the new equipment,” Greep said.
Eaton said they can put the new equipment wherever they choose. She also said that they needed to, “physically go out there,” and decide where they wanted the new equipment.
For placement, the city wants to replace the current playground equipment with the new playground. The current equipment is deemed unsafe due to deterioration and age.
“The merry-go-round needs to go because it’s a death trap. The wooden railroad ties aren’t that safe either,” said Eaton.
The meeting then turned towards the type of equipment they would be ordering and the overall layout of the grounds in general. The group needed to discuss what kind of bedding they would use inside the border.
Most playgrounds use regular wood chips, but there was some pushback from Greep. He said that using regular wood chips may not be the best idea for two reasons. One reason is that regular wood chips will eventually decompose and rot out, and the second being weeds would have more of a chance to grow and spread through the regular wood chips.
Greep then suggested using a recycled, rubber style of woodchip instead. He believes the rubber chips will hold up longer than the wood chips. He also said they are more efficient because they wouldn’t have to replace or add more wood chips as much as they would with the rubber chips.
Recreation Commission Member Austin Anders then suggested they install turf instead of chips. He suggested turf because it had a capability that the other two options did not: stability. With turf, weeds would not grow. Since it’s artificial, turf would not decompose and rot making the lives of public city workers easier. He said laying out turf can be difficult, but the payoff was worth it.
“It comes in big sections. You just roll it out and cut off what you don’t want, and you’re done,” Anders said.
Greep resisted the idea, due to turf being easily vandalized.
“Is turf something that guys can get a hold of the edge and peel it up, because if that is the case then it is gone. If it’s not bolted down or solid concrete it’s leaving or it is destroyed,” Greep said.
The city and commission did not make a final decision on what type of bedding they will use.
The commission is currently ready to make the order for the new equipment, they are just waiting for permission from the Enterprise City Council to move forward to phase two of the project. The council’s next meeting is Jan. 10, when Grant said they will discuss the project further and possibly reach a vote.
“I think, on a personal note, that Mrs. Hoffman would like to see something done with the donation before she passes away,” said Jesse Wilder, Mayor of Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.