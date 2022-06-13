Continuing their string of monthly events, the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Commission held their Camp Out At Walt’s event at Walt’s Four Seasons Campground. From 5-9 p.m. Saturday evening, Enterprise natives fished, played mini-golf, ate s’mores around a campfire and other activities.
“We think that (Walt’s) is overlooked because they are on the highway, and they are away from everybody else. Just wanted them to join us in an event,” said Annabelle Eaton, member of the recreation commission.
Austin Anders, member of the recreation commission, said the event garnered 31 sign ups, and more people arrived as the night continued.
The commission’s next event will be a bingo night in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.