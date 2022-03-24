For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Enterprise Parks and Recreation is setting up its bingo cage and balls for Kids’ Bingo Night March 26, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will take place in the Enterprise Community Center.
“This is just for fun (to) get everybody involved and give the kids a little fun for the evening,” said Annabelle Eaton, member of Enterprise Parks and Recreation.
For $2 per bingo card, families can come and enjoy six rounds of single-line bingo. Rounds of blackout bingo, filling the entire bingo card to win, will happen after an intermission until the end of the night. Parents can stay or leave their kids at the event.
This year, Eaton said Parks and Recreation increased the prize pool to better accommodate and appease all ages of children. Prizes include candy, toy cars, pillows, paints and more. The bingo will start with smaller prizes, and the bigger prizes will be given out during blackout bingo, Eaton said.
“We try to make sure there is something for all ages because we have such a wide array of kids coming in,” Eaton said.
The money the organization will earn will go back into paying for the event, Annabelle said.
“It’s a really great family event. The kids get excited and the parents get excited. It’s a great way to meet the people who are putting on your events,” Eaton said.
